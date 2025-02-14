TCU Men's Basketball Preview: At Arizona State
TCU (13-11, 6-7 Big 12) will play at Arizona State (12-12, 3-10 Big 12) Saturday at 7 pm CT.
The Frogs come into Tempe winners of three of their last four, including an unbelievable game-winning three by Vasean Allette in their last game vs. Oklahoma State.
The Sun Devils have a different tone with their team right now. Bobby Hurley's squad enters the game losers of their last four and five of their last six.
With a big opportunity to get back to .500 in Big 12 play, here are some keys for the game and what to expect for TCU.
Shorthanded
Both teams are coming into the game with significant injury losses.
TCU lost their starting point guard Frankie Collins for the season on December 13 with a foot injury. That has led to Vasean Allette taking on a bigger role in the starting lineup.
On the Arizona State side, they will most likely be without their five-star true freshman starting center Jayden Quaintance with an ankle injury. Look for junior Shawn Phillips Jr. to get the start for the Sun Devils considering these circumstances.
This emphasizes more of a need for rebounding for the Frogs with the Arizona State's lead rebounder out.
The play of David Punch, Ernest Udeh Jr. and Malick Diallo will be huge for TCU to take advantage of this absence for the Sun Devils. The Frogs are 8-1 when they rebound their opponent, so if they the Frogs win this category, they could definitely secure their second road win of the season.
Get to the Basket
To put it lightly, TCU has not been a good three-point shooting team this season. The Frogs are shooting 30.8% from deep so far and 28.7% in conference play, both ranking last in the Big 12.
Especially with the shot blocking threat of Jayden Quaintance most likely out, the Frogs need to do what their offense does best. That is driving to the basket and finishing inside.
The backcourt of Noah Reynolds and Vasean Allette have been the engine of TCU's offense doing this, so getting them action towards the rim would be beneficial for the Frogs.
If they can get good production from other players, like Trazarien White, Jace Posey and Micah Robinson, who have been successful doing the same from the perimeter, the offensive struggles should not happen as much.
Team Defense
There is no doubt the strength of TCU's team is defense and specifically three-point defense.
TCU ranks 35th in the country defensive efficiency at 97.7 according to KenPom. The Frogs also rank third in the Big 12 and 46th nationally in 3-point defense, allowing 30.9 percent from downtown.
This will be an intriguing matchup because Arizona State is very good from three-point range. The Sun Devils shoot a strong 35.9% from beyond-the-arc on the season and 33.8% in conference play, ranking sixth in the Big 12.
TCU needs to neutralize their shooters of BJ Freeman, Joson Sanon, Alston Mason and Adam Miller if they want to pull off the impressive win.
While it is a road game, the Sun Devils have lost their last five home games, so this is definitely a spot the Frogs can take advantage of a struggling Arizona State team.
How to Watch, Listen and Stream: TCU vs. Arizona State
Tipoff - 7 pm CT, Saturday, February 15th
Television - ESPN+
- Play-By-Play: Pete Sousa
Analyst: Scott Williams
Radio - : Talk Radio 1190 AM KFXR
- Play-By-Play: Brian Estridge
Analyst: Neil P Dougherty
Online: Varsity App, GoFrogs.com
SiriusXM: 392
