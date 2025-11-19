Olivia Miles Named To Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List
It comes as no surprise that Olivia Miles is already positioning herself as a serious Wooden Award contender. The TCU point guard was named to the Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List on Tuesday, reaffirming her status as one of the nation’s elite players.
The Wooden Award recognizes the top player in college basketball each year, with voting conducted by a panel of national experts. Miles has wasted no time showing she belongs in that conversation.
The Notre Dame transfer has been a perfect fit for the Frogs, averaging 17.5 points, 7.8 assists, and 6.8 rebounds through her first four games. She arrived as one of the best players in the country and has only elevated her play in Mark Campbell’s system.
Across TCU’s last two games, the two-time All-American stacked back-to-back double-doubles. She posted 22 points and 11 assists in an 83-point win over Tennessee State, then followed it with 15 points and a career high 14 rebounds in a top ten road victory at NC State.
Miles is one of only two Big 12 players to appear on every preseason national player of the year watch list, joining Iowa State’s Audi Crooks. She is also featured on the Naismith Trophy, Wade Watch, and Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year lists.
This marks the fourth straight season Miles has earned preseason Wooden Award recognition. She even finished in the top 10 for the award at the end of the 2024–25 season with Notre Dame.
The excitement around Miles is absolutely justified. She is the only Division I player averaging at least 15 points, seven assists, and six rebounds per game. The Big 12 preseason Newcomer of the Year is the active national leader in assists per game (6.5) and triple-doubles (six). She is the only player in the country with at least 25 career double-doubles and five triple-doubles.
Miles is also the third Horned Frog to land on a Wooden Award watch list under Mark Campbell. Hailey Van Lith and Sedona Prince both made the top 15 last season alongside Miles.
With No. 10 TCU likely having already cleared its toughest nonconference test, there should be plenty of winning opportunities ahead to elevate Miles even further into the national spotlight.
The Frogs return to action Thursday night against Tarleton State, where a victory would set a new Schollmaier Arena record for consecutive home wins.
