Killer Frogs

Olivia Miles Named To Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List

The star TCU guard has received Wooden Award consideration for the fourth straight season.

Nicholas Girimonte

Olivia Miles heads to the bench in a TCU win over NC A&T on November 6, 2025.
Olivia Miles heads to the bench in a TCU win over NC A&T on November 6, 2025. / Parker Neal - KillerFrogs.com for TCU On SI
In this story:

It comes as no surprise that Olivia Miles is already positioning herself as a serious Wooden Award contender. The TCU point guard was named to the Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List on Tuesday, reaffirming her status as one of the nation’s elite players.

The Wooden Award recognizes the top player in college basketball each year, with voting conducted by a panel of national experts. Miles has wasted no time showing she belongs in that conversation.

The Notre Dame transfer has been a perfect fit for the Frogs, averaging 17.5 points, 7.8 assists, and 6.8 rebounds through her first four games. She arrived as one of the best players in the country and has only elevated her play in Mark Campbell’s system.

Across TCU’s last two games, the two-time All-American stacked back-to-back double-doubles. She posted 22 points and 11 assists in an 83-point win over Tennessee State, then followed it with 15 points and a career high 14 rebounds in a top ten road victory at NC State.

Miles is one of only two Big 12 players to appear on every preseason national player of the year watch list, joining Iowa State’s Audi Crooks. She is also featured on the Naismith Trophy, Wade Watch, and Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year lists.

This marks the fourth straight season Miles has earned preseason Wooden Award recognition. She even finished in the top 10 for the award at the end of the 2024–25 season with Notre Dame.

The excitement around Miles is absolutely justified. She is the only Division I player averaging at least 15 points, seven assists, and six rebounds per game. The Big 12 preseason Newcomer of the Year is the active national leader in assists per game (6.5) and triple-doubles (six). She is the only player in the country with at least 25 career double-doubles and five triple-doubles.

Miles is also the third Horned Frog to land on a Wooden Award watch list under Mark Campbell. Hailey Van Lith and Sedona Prince both made the top 15 last season alongside Miles.

With No. 10 TCU likely having already cleared its toughest nonconference test, there should be plenty of winning opportunities ahead to elevate Miles even further into the national spotlight.

The Frogs return to action Thursday night against Tarleton State, where a victory would set a new Schollmaier Arena record for consecutive home wins.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Nicholas Girimonte
NICHOLAS GIRIMONTE

Nick Girimonte, a senior at Texas Christian University majoring in Communication Studies with a minor in Journalism, is passionate about media, storytelling, and sports. Originally from Windsor, CA, Nick moved to Fort Worth, TX in 2021 to pursue his career goals. He has gained diverse hands-on experience as an on-air talent for Frogs Today, covering TCU sports, and as a writer and podcast host for TCU Horned Frogs on SI. Nick specializes in covering both men’s and women’s basketball. His podcast, “Frog Fever,” covers TCU and Big 12 Men’s Basketball. Additionally, he works with the TCU Football video crew, contributing to game footage and analysis. Nick has also held roles with the Texas Rangers, Barstool Sports, and Austin Industries, where he worked on social media content, event planning, and brand visibility. Nick is excited to contribute to TCU Horned Frogs On SI and looks forward to his next sports communication journey after graduation in May 2025.

Home/Basketball