TCU Women’s Basketball Faces Oklahoma State in Big Test

They say the true measure of a team’s mettle comes in how it responds to adversity. The TCU women’s basketball team will get that test after dropping its first game of the season, an 87-77 loss to Utah a couple of nights ago.

It was a matchup that saw Utah shoot out of its mind — the Utes shot 57 percent from beyond the arc (compared to just 23 percent for TCU) — which helped it close out what was a close contest that ended up going to overtime. The otherworldly shooting performance was needed, too, as TCU guard Olivia Miles had one of her best games of the season, scoring 31 points and notching seven rebounds and seven assists.

Up next, the Horned Frogs return home to face Oklahoma State on Wednesday, Jan. 7, at Schollmaier Arena. The defending Big 12 champions have already felt defeat — now it’s all about how they respond.

Oklahoma State Can Shoot the Lights Out

Oklahoma State Cowgirls guard Jadyn Wooten (6) smiles after making a basket during a women's college basketball game between the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (OSU) and the Houston Cougars at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. Oklahoma State won 83-52. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oklahoma State will by no means be an opponent TCU can take lightly. At 13-3 overall and 2-1 in conference play, the Cowgirls are one of the better teams the Big 12 has to offer. After all, only three teams — St. John’s, Oklahoma and Baylor, two of which are currently in the top 25 — have been able to get the best of Oklahoma State. That’s a testament to their ability, one the Horned Frogs will have to fight hard to match.

The Cowgirls are led by senior guard Micah Gray. The Oklahoma City native has been a star to begin the season, averaging 15.7 points per game. As with most of her Oklahoma State teammates, she’s exceptional at shooting the three-pointer. In fact, the Cowgirls’ 37.6 percent figure from three is the best in the Big 12. After the shooting performance that Utah put up on TCU, Oklahoma State will definitely be looking to separate itself via the three.

Other pieces integral to the Cowgirls’ operation are senior guard Haleigh Timmer and sophomore guard Jadyn Wooten. Timmer, a transfer from South Dakota State, lives to shoot three-pointers — and she’s deadly from deep, making over 47 percent of her attempts, which has helped her average 14.8 points to start the 2025-26 season. Then there’s Wooten, who, in 16 games off the bench, is averaging 12.6 points per game. Unlike Timmer, her work is done from the mid-range and the paint.

TCU Needs to Win

All in all, Oklahoma State features six players who average at least 10 points per game (Gray, Timmer, Wooten, Lena Girardi, Amari Whiting and Achol Akot), with one other putting up 9.3 points per contest (Stailee Heard). It’s a balanced team that won’t be easy for the Frogs to stop.

TCU needs to, though. One loss turning into two is something Mark Campbell has done a fantastic job of preventing throughout his tenure in Fort Worth, which should give Frog fans a little relief heading into Wednesday’s matchup. Still, with how well Oklahoma State can shoot the ball — and how poor TCU was at defending the three against Utah — there is some cause for concern. But if TCU fans have learned anything in Campbell’s three years manning the bench at Schollmaier Arena, it’s that worrying is a fool’s errand.

