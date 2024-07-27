TCU Women's Baksetball: Dziuk Being Inducted into SWC Hall of Fame
Janice Dziuk will join The Southwest Conference Hall of Fame this summer.
A former standout and trailblazer for TCU women’s basketball, Dziuk is one of eight members in the 2024 class as voted on by the Texas Sports Hall of Fame. She is the first TCU women’s basketball player to earn induction into The Southwest Conference Hall of Fame.
"I was stunned and excited all at the same time, when I received the call informing me of my selection to the SWC Hall of Fame," Dziuk said in a release on gofrogs.com. "I am truly humbled to be recognized with such a well-deserving class. It is one of the most meaningful honors I've ever received."
Dzuik will be inducted on Aug. 13 at The Southwest Conference Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Luncheon inside the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco. The Texas Sports Hall of Fame houses fours halls of fame, including the Southwest Conference.
The Poth, Texas native’s playing career ran from 1986-90, featuring several individual firsts in program history. Dziuk was the first and only player in program history to receive All-Southwest Conference honors in 1990 and later earned a spot on the conference’s All-Decade Team for the 1980s. She averaged 13.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game over four years.
"I was proud to compete in such a premier conference," Dziuk said. "One that was rich in tradition and history and full of elite athletes. To say I will now be counted as one of those competitors, representing TCU in the SWC Hall of Fame is a true honor. I'm truly blessed to be included in the legacy of the SWC!"
As a senior, Dziuk averaged a career-high 18.6 points and 8.7 rebounds per game and earned the SWC Scholar-Athlete, TCU Female Athlete of the Year and TCU Pop Boone Outstanding athlete of the Year awards while serving as team captain. She finished with 1,448 career points and 788 rebounds and became the second player in program history to break the 1,000-career points and 500 rebounds mark.
Dziuk’s legacy lives on in the TCU record books. She is in the top 15 for career rebounds (sixth), career-rebounding average (fifth), single season scoring average (sixth, 18.6 ppg), field goals made (seventh, 545) and points scored (14th).
In 2002, Dziuk grabbed a spot in the TCU Athletics Hall of Fame, the first of four women’s basketball players to do so and is one of two to have her jersey retired inside Schollmaier Arena, alongside Sandora Irvin.
Southwest Conference Hall of Fame Class of 2024
Oliver Miller (Arkansas)
Alfred Anderson (Baylor)
Jason Phillips (Houston)
Claudia Haywood Minor (Rice)
John Ross (SMU)
Sherri Steinhauer (Texas)
Tony Franklin (Texas A&M)
Janice Dziuk (TCU)
Brad Hastings (Texas Tech)
