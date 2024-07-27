TCU Women's Baksetball: Dziuk Being Inducted into SWC Hall of Fame

To the 𝗛𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗼𝗳 𝗙𝗮𝗺𝗲 she goes



Congratulations to all-time great Janice Dziuk on becoming the first TCU women's basketball player to be inducted to the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame!



🗞️| https://t.co/alpkfjAKCd#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/qX4rX9Qquj