TCU Women's Basketball: Iowa State Preview
After a week off, the TCU Horned Frogs will face the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames, Iowa, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 2nd. This marks the fourth game for the Horned Frogs this season that they will face an opponent that was ranked in the top ten to start the season.
The Cyclones are 15-8 on the season and 6-4 in conference play. They will be led by the conference's leading scorer, Audi Crooks, averaging 23.6 ppg in Big 12 play and 7.5 rebounds per game on the season. Addy Brown is second on the team in scoring with 15.4 ppg and second in rebounds. Those two make up the majority of the team's points and will be the likely focus of the Horned Frog defense, as the Cyclones are the only team that averages more points per game than the Frogs.
While offensively, Iowa State has two weapons, and they struggle on the defensive end as a team. At 12th in opponents points per game (70.3), with majority of the damage coming from the 3-points range, opponents shoot nearly 36% from range.
TCU Stats To Know
1. The Three Headed Monster
Sedona Prince, Hailey Van Lith, and Madison Conner account for 72% of the team's points in conference play, responsible for 497 of the team's 695 points total.
2. Another Week, Another Record
With a win, this will be a program-record third victory over a pre-season top-10 opponent.
3. Dangerous From Range
The Frogs lead the conference and are second in the country in 3-pointers made with 219.
4. Score Fast, Score Often
Under Head Coach Mark Campbell, TCU is 22-0 when scoring more than 80 points in a game.
5. The Unsung Hero
Agnes Emma-Nnopu leads all conference guards in offensive rebounding at 49.
Comparisons
TCU
Iowa State
77.2
Points Per Game
77.9
63.7
Opponents Points Per Game
70.3
36.1
Rebounds Per Game
36.9
12.3
Turnovers Per Game
14.6
18.00
Assists Per Game
18.80
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.