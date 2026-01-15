Suarez Nails Game-Winner As The Frogs Leap Past The Mountaineers

TCU Women’s Basketball narrowly edged past the West Virginia Mountaineers 51-50 with a buzzer-beater three-pointer from Marta Suarez on Wednesday night.

The 10th-ranked Frogs were held to a season-low 51 points by the Mountaineers, who forced 24 turnovers. West Virginia capitalized with 22 points off turnovers, all while shooting 19 of 24 from the stripe. It was once again sloppy play from TCU that got them into similar trouble to that of the Utah game to begin the new year.

While it wasn’t the prettiest game, all that matters is that the Frogs came out with a big win in a hostile environment. Oliva Miles led the scoring, shooting 5 of 12 from the field with 14 points, six rebounds, an assist, and a steal. She knocked down a season-high four three-pointers en route to TCU’s third win in a row.

Suarez, though, played perhaps the most critical role with her game-winning shot from the top of the arc. Despite shooting just 21.1% from the field, the senior from Spain made it count when it mattered most. She dropped 11 points, nine rebounds, and three steals in what was her 16th time this season scoring in double-figures.

The Frogs held the Mountaineers to their lowest point total of the season. West Virginia was ineffective on the offensive side of the ball, shooting just 28.3% from the field and 12.5% from three-point range. But TCU fouls continuously sent West Virginia to the free-throw line, keeping the game close.

TCU has now won each of its last three games since falling in overtime to the Utah Utes in early January. They remain one of three teams, alongside Utah and Baylor, to have suffered one conference loss. Texas Tech still sits atop the Big 12 standings at 19-0 overall and 6-0 in conference play.

What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?

Mark Campbell and the TCU Horned Frogs (17-1, 5-1 Big 12) will return to Fort Worth when they host the Arizona Wildcats (10-6, 1-4 Big 12) on Saturday, Jan. 17, at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.

The Frogs remain undefeated at home with a 12-0 record this season. They will look to extend their home winning streak to 37 games. If they manage to defeat the Wildcats, they will match No. 2 Texas for the longest streak in the nation.

Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. CST. The game will be available for streaming on ESPN+ with the radio broadcaster on KTCU FM 88.7 The Choice.

