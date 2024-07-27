TCU Women's Basketball To Battle Defending Champ, South Carolina
The best team in women’s college basketball is coming to Fort Worth this season.
TCU will face defending national champion South Carolina on Sunday, Dec. 8 at Dickies Arena. The game is part of the USLBM Coast to Coast Challenge featuring the Hoopfest women’s Basketball Classic. Game is set for 6 p.m. and will be televised on an ESPN network.
The Horned Frogs and Gamecocks have not met on the hardwood before.
“We are excited about the opportunity to play and compete against the defending national champions,” head coach Mark Campbell said in a release on gofrogs.com. “This will be the best team to ever come to Fort Worth for a nonconference game, and I know the crowd and atmosphere will be magical. Dickies Arena is a state-of-the-art venue and a perfect place to host a game like this.”
Last time TCU played an SEC opponent, No. 18 Texas A&M visited Schollmaier Arena for the Maggie Dixon Classic on Dec. 12, 2021. The Horned Frogs won 87-75.
“We are extremely excited to bring Dawn Staley and the college women’s basketball national champions, the South Carolina Gamecocks, to Fort Worth,” Glenn Smith, CEO of GS Global Sports said in the release. “I believe coach Campbell is building something special over at TCU and we expect a sold-out crowd and an amazing game.”
Playing the defending national champion is not a new venture for TCU. The Horned Frogs battled Texas Tech twice following a national title in 1993 and took on Baylor in a pair of Big 12 home-and-home series after the 2012 and 2019 titles.
TCU finished 21-12 overall in 2023-24, a 13-game improvement from the previous year. The Horned Frogs secured a postseason berth for the first time in five years last year while breaking seven school records, including 3-pointers (312) and season assist average (16.7). The 2024-25 squad features eight returning letter winners and six transfers, highlighted by Olympian Hailey Van Lith (LSU) and guards Taylor Bigby (USC), Donovyn Hunter (Oregon State) and Maddie Scherr (Kentucky). Killerfrogs.com has breakdowns of the new roster by position, center/forward and guards.
South Carolina won its third national title overall and second in the last three years last season while posting an unblemished 38-0 record.
Tickets can be purchased through the Dickies Arena box office starting Aug. 12 with presale and general public on Aug. 16.
More nonconference games will be announced in the coming weeks.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.