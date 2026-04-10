The TCU Horned Frogs didn't have to look far to find help for a reshaped backcourt. With key departures - Olivia Miles, Marta Suarez, and Donovyn Hunter- creating immediate questions, Head Coach Mark Campbell turned to the transfer portal once again. This time, landing former Oklahoma State guard Jadyn Wooten, a Big 12-tested scorer who could quickly change the dynamic in Fort Worth.

Jadyn Wooten's Rise Shows Reak Big 12 Impact

A rising junior from Overland Park, Kan., Wooten impressed over her first two seasons in Stillwater. She contributed 6.5 points per game in limited action throughout her freshman campaign, but ramped that up to 12.8 points per game during the 2025-26 season. Wooten posted that impressive stat line while averaging just 27.7 minutes per game (she made all her appearances off the bench). In the end, she was named a Big 12 Honorable Mention, following her All-Big 12 Freshman Team selection the year prior.

Wooten announced her intention to enter the portal back on March 27.

A Portal Exit That Opened the Door for TCU

"Cowgirl family, there's a thousand things I could say, but all I really want to say is thank you," Wooten's post read. "To the fans, your welcoming me with open arms has meant the world to me. To my coaches, thank you for all you have poured into me and the part you've played in helping me grow. To my teammates, y'all know it's 5L, and I thank God daily for blessing me with each and every one of you guys.

"There is nothing I would take away from these past two years at Oklahoma State. I will forever be grateful for the relationships, lessons, and memories I've been able to make. As I look back over these years, I stand in awe of what God has done for me. Oklahoma State, you've helped a kid grow up. While it's never easy to move on, after a great deal of prayer and conversations with my parents, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I am excited to see what God has in store for me on this journey of chasing my dreams."

Out With the Old, In With the New Backcourt Look

Mar 6, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Oklahoma State Cowgirls guard Jadyn Wooten (6) celebrates a three pointer against the Kansas State Wildcats during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

The addition of Wooten comes after TCU saw a slew of departures that indicated that this offseason was once again going to be a complete reload. Miles and Suarez are heading to the WNBA, while Hunter and players like Aaliyah Roberson – who missed the entirety of the season due to an injury – announced their intention to enter the transfer portal. The Frogs responded by bringing in Wooten as well as former Stanford forward and standout freshman Lara Somfai.

TCU's Portal Strategy Is Far From Finished

All in all, Campbell is once again going to have his work cut out for him as he attempts to make this roster Final Four worthy. It's safe to assume that TCU will be doing more business in the portal, as there are several places on the roster that need some additional depth or perhaps even a superstar. There are some tantalizing names left on the market, but it's unclear if the Frogs can once again pull off a portal coup.

What is certain is that Campbell deserves the benefit of the doubt when it comes to constructing a college basketball team. For three consecutive seasons, all he's done is prove to the fans in Fort Worth that he's capable of creating an organization that thrives both on and off the court. His ability to recruit high-end talent has been phenomenal, and that's continued so far through the early going of the offseason.

Fort Worth Has Reason to Believe in What's Next

Mar 7, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Mark Campbell watches the run of play against the Kansas State Wildcats during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

The transfer portal will officially open on April 20. In the meantime, the Frogs will work on solidifying the remaining pieces while reaching out into the college basketball world to find more talent to make the 2026-27 Horned Frogs a squad worthy of winning a national title. Is that a lofty goal? Absolutely, but it's also something that TCU is set up to do in the near future, given its recent run of success.

One thing is for sure – the faithful in Funky Town have every reason to be excited about what's coming. The departures hurt – it's obviously sad to see someone like Hunter leave – but they also open the door for a new cast of characters to make their mark in Fort Worth. If Campbell's track record tells us anything, it's that the best is yet to come for TCU women's basketball.

What do you think this move means for the Horned Frogs' backcourt and the outlook for the next season? Join the conversation now in the KillerFrogs Fan Forum.