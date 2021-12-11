TCU Women's Basketball: Preview- vs. Texas A&M

It’s a Horned Frog/Aggie war this weekend because TCU Men’s basketball take on Texas A&M in Houston. But, the main attraction is… TCU women’s basketball will host No. 18-ranked Texas A&M this Sunday, Dec. 12. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. inside Schollmaier Arena and the game will be televised on Big 12 Now/ESPN+. The Horned Frogs continue its stretch of playing seven straight home games, against the No. 18-ranked Texas A&M. TCU’s seven-game homestand covers a total span of 33 days as TCU will not play another road game until 2022. TCU and Texas A&M will meet for the 42nd time overall, but for the first time since the 2019-20 season. Sunday’s contest marks the first time the Aggies and Horned Frogs have squared off in Fort Worth since the 2016-17 season. TCU is facing teams from the SEC in back-to-back contests for the third time in the past five seasons. All three instances of facing teams from the SEC in consecutive games have involved squaring off with Texas A&M.

The emotions are rising for Aahliyah Jackson will be facing her former team for the first time since transferring from College Station prior to the 2020-21 season. Another big-time accomplishment as Lauren Heard was named one of 30 Senior CLASS Award candidates earlier this week. Heard is one of three candidates from the Big 12. Okako Adika has been lightening it up on offense lately as she has registered double-digit scoring efforts in three straight games for the Horned Frogs. She leads the team with a .500 field goal shooting percentage, which includes a team-best .389 shooting percentage from beyond the three-point arc.

Texas A&M bounced back from its only loss of the season with a home win over Texas Southern this past Thursday in College Station. Prior to Thursday’s win, the Aggies fell for the first time this season, with a 76-60 home defeat to then number 14-ranked Texas. Sunday will mark the first true road game for the Aggies. Texas A&M has played three neutral site games away from College Station, to go along with seven home contests. Texas A&M has won 11 consecutive non-conference road games, dating back to the 2016-17 season. Texas A&M can put some points up as they average 76.1 points per game as a team. The Aggies has three scorers that are averaging double digits. Kayla Wells leads her team with 17.2 points per game. Jordan Nixon is the aggies second-leading scorer with 14.7 points per game. Destiny Pitts is averaging 11.2 points per game. Come out and support the Horned Frogs as they look to upset the Aggies.

