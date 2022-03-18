Men's Basketball:  How to Watch TCU vs. Seton Hall

Everyone come dancing! After a strong season, with a record of 20-12 (8-10 in conference), landing them 5th in the Big 12, TCU will attend its first NCAA tournament since 2018 as the 9-seed in the South Region. They will be taking on the 8-seed Seton Hall in San Diego on Friday at 8:57 pm, or thirty minutes after if the prior game goes longer.

The gang is prepared. They have won five games against AP Top 25-ranked teams, the most victories against such competition in program history.

As for their opponent, the Seton Hall Pirates had a comparable record of 21-10 (11-8 in their conference). TCU and Seton Hall played two of the same teams this season, Georgetown and Texas. TCU beat Georgetown in December, and Seton Hall swept them. Meanwhile, Seton Hall beat Texas. As everyone in Frogdom knows, TCU went 1-2 against the Longhorns, their one victory a grand upset in the Big 12 quarterfinals.

In keeping with the spirit of the madness, this particular Frog would like to propose we paint the Seton Hallways purple.

TV: It can be viewed on truTV

Radio: Alternatively, fans can listen to the game on AM 570 KLIF with Brian Estridge and John Denton

Finally, there will be live updates on Twitter, if one follows the KillerFrog page.

Next up: Assuming they come out on top, TCU will play the winner of the 1-seed Arizona and the 16-seed Wright State Sunday in San Diego. Time and network are to be determined.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.