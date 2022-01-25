Men's Basketball: How to Watch TCU vs. Texas

I am pleased to note TCU men's basketball, who triumphed over then-No. 15-ranked Iowa State last Saturday--in no way attributable to a letter submitted by a concerned fan, begging the boys not to allow the final score to fall within three points--intend to resume their good game against Texas this Tuesday in Fort Worth.

After their heartbreaking (and, for this author, heart-ending) defeat against Oklahoma State last week, coach Jamie Dixon vowed to improve the team's defensive game. He did. According to Brett Gibbons, the Frogs "held Iowa State's shooting to a paltry 30.9 percent from the field."

Particular stars included Damion Baugh, who scored a career-high 23 points, Chuck O'Bannon, who extended his three-point streak to eight games, scoring 10 accumulative points, and Emanuel Miller, who earned eight rebounds.

Their victory on Saturday bring the Horned Frogs' record to 13-3 (3-2 in Big 12 play). It was their largest victory over a ranked team since 2015.

Now, they face Texas, who managed to defeat Oklahoma State 56-51 last Saturday. The Longhorns are currently 14-5, having dropped off the AP Top 25, and are ranked exactly 25 according to the Coaches Poll. And those are the only words I'm going to waste on that dismal place.

TV: It can be viewed on ESPNU.

Radio: Alternatively, fans can listen to the game on AM 570 KLIF with Brian Estridge and John Denton

Finally, there will be live updates on Twitter, if one follows the KillerFrog page.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.