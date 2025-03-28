Women's Basketball: Know Your Foe- Notre Dame Players to Watch
The 3-seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish (28-5) take on the 2-seed TCU Horned Frogs (33-3) on Saturday, March 29, at 12 PM CT. Here are some key players on the Notre Dame team that TCU fans should know before the game.
#3 Hannah Hidalgo
Guard from Merchantville, New Jersey. Sophomore
Hannah Hidalgo is one of the best and most skilled players in the country, leading her team in both scoring and steals. A two-way threat, she excels on offense with her ability to score from anywhere on the court, including from deep, while also playing lockdown defense against some of the nation’s top guards. The last time she faced TCU, she was a problem, pouring in 27 points. To have a chance in this matchup, the Horned Frogs must find a way to disrupt her rhythm and limit her shot opportunities.
Hannah Hidalgo's Season Statistics
Point
24.1
Rebound
5.0
Assists
3.7
Field Goal %
47.3%
#5 Olivia Miles
Guard from Phillipsburg, New Jersey. Senior
Olivia Miles is a phenomenal and experienced point guard for the Fighting Irish, known for her exceptional playmaking and scoring ability. She leads the offense with great knowledge and skill, making her the engine that drives Notre Dame’s attack. This season, Miles has elevated her game even further, significantly improving her three-point shooting and becoming even more of a threat. For the Horned Frogs, containing Miles will be crucial. Forcing Notre Dame to adjust its game plan could be the key to disrupting their offensive rhythm.
Olivia Miles' Season. Statistics
Points
15.5
Rebounds
5.8
Assists
5.9
Field Goal %
48.8%
#11 Sonia Citron
Guard from Eastchester, New York. Senior
Sonia Citron might be the most well-rounded player on this Notre Dame squad, excelling in nearly every aspect of the game. She is a reliable shooter and playmaker, capable of running the offense while also thriving in pick-and-roll situations and shooting efficiently off the catch. Offensively, she has the ability to catch fire at any moment, making her a constant scoring threat. Defensively, she stands out as one of the best guards in the country, capable of locking down elite opponents. The Horned Frogs must stay disciplined and keep a close eye on Citron, because giving her any space could quickly turn into a problem.
Sonia Citron's Season Statistics
Points
14.2
Rebounds
5.4
Assists
2.7
Field Goal %
49.4%
Follow TCU On SI on X as our team is in Birmingham bringing you live updates of the Sweet 16.