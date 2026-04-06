TCU Fans Got the News They Were Hoping for from Xavier Edmonds

TCU'S Xavier Edmonds Confirms His Return For The 2026-27 Season



The roster carousel of the modern college basketball landscape can be a dizzying experience for fans. In an era defined by the transfer portal and early professional departures, finding stability is often the difference between a deep March run and a rebuilding year. On Thursday, TCU Horned Frogs fans received the news they were desperately hoping for: star forward Xavier Edmonds is officially running it back.

Why Edmonds' Return Changes Everything for TCU

The 6'8", 245-pound player took to social media to confirm his return for the 2026-27 season. It's safe to say this sent a wave of relief through Fort Worth. For a program that has reached the NCAA tournament in four of the last five seasons under Jamie Dixon, Edmonds represents more than just a stat sheet; he represents the physical and emotional heartbeat of the Frogs' frontcourt.

"Let’s Run It Back": Edmonds Confirms 2026 Return

The announcement came via Edmonds’ personal X account, where he expressed his gratitude for the TCU community and clarified his intentions for the upcoming year.



"First and foremost, I want to thank everyone in the TCU community—from my coaches and my teammates to the administrators to the fans," Edmonds wrote. "The way you've embraced me is something I never expected, and this year is one I will always value. With that being said, LET'S RUN IT BACK."

Edmonds’ return is a massive keep for Coach Dixon. After a season where the Frogs fought their way to the Round of 32, falling only to a top-seeded Duke squad, losing a player of Edmonds' caliber to the portal or the pros would have created a massive void.



Instead, the Long Beach, California native has chosen to build on a legacy that saw him transform from a highly-touted JUCO transfer into one of the most feared interior players in the Big 12. His return signals that TCU isn't just looking to participate in the Big 12 title race next year; they are looking to lead it.

A Proven Big 12 Force Returns to Fort Worth

To understand why this return is so significant, you have to look at the staggering growth and history Edmonds brought to the program during the 2025-26 campaign.



Coming into the season as the No. 1 JUCO recruit in the country from Salt Lake Community College, there were questions about how his game would translate to the gauntlet that is Big 12 basketball. He answered those questions immediately.

Xavier Edmonds makes decision to stay at TCU for the 2026-27 season | Brian McLean for KillerFrogs | TCU On SI

Edmonds played in all 35 games, making 34 starts and establishing himself as a reliable anchor. He finished the season averaging 12.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. However, those season-long averages don't tell the full story of his conference dominance.

When Big 12 play began, Edmonds flipped a switch and saw his production jump to 14.6 points and 8.4 rebounds in conference games, earning him a spot on the All-Big 12 Third Team. Perhaps his most impressive feat was a streak of five straight double-doubles in Big 12 play, becoming the first Frog to do so since Kenrich Williams in 2017. He finished with 11 total double-doubles, 10 of which came in the final 13 games of the year. Edmonds didn't just survive in the Big 12; he thrived.

His efficiency was a major storyline, as he shot a team-best 43.6% from three-point range. For a player with his physical frame, that kind of perimeter threat is a lethal weapon. He also maintained a 55.9% field goal percentage inside the arc, making him a nightmare for opposing defensive coordinators who had to decide whether to guard him on the block or at the top of the key.

His career-high performance of 26 points and 10 rebounds in an 84-82 comeback victory over Kansas State served as proof of concept for his star power, and his clutch factor was cemented when he scored the game-winning bucket with 4.1 seconds left to defeat Ohio State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

What This Means for TCU's 2026-27 Ceiling

Looking ahead to the 2026-27 season, Edmonds’ return creates one of the most formidable front courts in the nation. He will once again pair with David Punch, the sophomore standout who earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors this past season.

This duo gives Jamie Dixon a rare luxury: a high-low post presence that can both protect the rim and stretch the floor. With Edmonds’ passing ability and Punch’s shot-blocking, which sat at 1.9 blocks per game, the Horned Frogs have a defensive anchor that allows their guards to play more aggressively on the perimeter.

Furthermore, Edmonds' return provides a leadership bridge that is hard to find in the current transfer-heavy environment. As the roster inevitably shifts with new transfers and incoming freshmen like Micah Robinson and Malick Diallo, having an All-Conference veteran who knows Dixon’s grind-it-out defensive philosophy is invaluable.

Leadership in the locker room is often the intangible that separates a good team from a championship team, and Edmonds has clearly earned his peers' respect.

For TCU, the goal has moved past just making the tournament. With Edmonds back in the fold, the sights are set on a Big 12 Championship and a deeper run into the second weekend of March. The Big X is back, and for the rest of the Big 12, that is a very scary thought.

While the return of Edmonds is the headline, the coaching staff remains active in the portal to surround their star forward with elite guard play. For now, Horned Frog fans can sleep easily knowing that number 24 will be patrolling the paint at Schollmaier Arena for one more year.

How Far Can This TCU Team Go WIth Edmonds Back

This wasn't a roster decision; it was a ton-setter for what TCU basketball can be next season. With Xavier Edmonds returning, expectations in Fort Worth are shifting from simply getting back to the tournament to making a serious run once they're there. How far can this team go with Edmonds leading the way? Join the conversation now on the KillerFrogs Fan Forum and be a part of it.