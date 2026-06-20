Last Week, the first half of the Big 12 quarterbacks were ranked. This week, it's completed with #7 through #1. However, the conference had breaking news as Texas Tech and projected starting quarterback Brendan Sorsby parted ways. Sorsby will be entering the NFL supplemental draft this summer, and with that news, let's get to the rankings.

The Top 7 Quarterbacks in the Big 12 Entering 2026

#7 Will Hammond - Texas Tech

Last Season’s Stats: 680 yards, 7 TD, 3 INT, 299 rushing yards, 5 rushing TDs

Texas Tech's Will Hammond looks on during spring football practice, Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at the Womble Football Center. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Waiting a week to publish the second half of these rankings proved to be the right decision. Sorsby and the university parting ways leaves the door open for Will Hammond to take the reins of the starting role. Hammond was the Red Raiders’ starting quarterback last season until he suffered a season-ending ACL injury in late October. Hammond was filling in for quarterback Behren Morton when he got injured. With Morton and Sorsby gone, it's Hammond’s time. It will be hard to judge how the sophomore will enter the season, and without redoing the rankings, Hammond will land at #7; he would've landed anywhere from #7 to #9.

#6 Jaden Craig - TCU

Last Season’s Stats: 2,869 yards, 25 TD, 7 INT

Harvard Transfer, Jaden Craig set to start for TCU in 2026 | JD Andress, KillerFrogs.com

TCU enters 2026 with one of the conference's most intriguing quarterback additions in Harvard transfer Jaden Craig. Sonny Dykes recruited Craig to fill the vacancy at the position after Josh Hoover's departure for Indiana. Craig will look to captain a high-powered TCU offense while avoiding the team’s Achilles heel: turnovers. A lot of change in the TCU offense, but with Craig’s experience, this offense should pick up right where it left off last season, averaging 30.7 points per game.

#5 Drew Mestemaker - Oklahoma State

Last Season’s Stats: 4,379 yards, 34 TD, 9 INT

QB #17 Drew Mestemaker at the first practice of spring football at Oklahoma State University (OSU) in Stillwater, Monday, March 9, 2026. | DOUG HOKE/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the best stories last year was Drew Mestemaker and the North Texas Mean Green. Mestemaker was putting up video game numbers while the Mean Green won eleven games last season. Mestemaker and former North Texas head coach Eric Morris made the move over to Stillwater.

For Mestemaker, this situation is like a coin; on one side, you have the same head coach and that relationship led to great results, on the other side, North Texas did not have any wins against ranked opponents last year, and in the team's only ranked matchups, Mestemaker had three interceptions in both games. With more experience, Mestermaker will face his toughest schedule yet, but a head coach and quarterback relationship cannot be undervalued.

#4 Conner Weigman - Houston

Last Season’s Stats: 2,705 yards, 25 TD, 9 INT, 700 rushing yards, 11 rushing TDs

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) is greeted by United States ambassador to Italy and San Marino Tillman Fertitta after the game against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Houston Cougars came out of nowhere last season, winning ten games. Conner Weigman was a major part of the team's success last season as the Junior quarterback from Cypress, Texas, played well against the conference. Wiegman and the Cougars’ losses last season were to No. 11 Texas Tech, West Virginia, and TCU. Outside of the Texas Tech and TCU games, the Houston offense showed up in a big way. The offense averages just shy of 30 points per game. Last season, the expectations were low, but this season, expectations are high. Can Wiegman and Houston continue the success?

#3 Bear Bachmeier - BYU

Last Season’s Stats: 3,033 yards, 15 TD, 7 INT, 527 rushing yards, 11 rushing TDs

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) eats a Pop-Tart after beating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Getting into the top three, the Elite quarterbacks start to separate themselves from the pack. Bear Bachmeier makes the top three after a successful freshman year at BYU. The BYU Cougars were close to making the College Football Playoff due to the play of Bachmeier in clutch games. He stepped up in games against Arizona, Utah, and Colorado. The great teams win because of winning the close games, and to win the close ones, you have to have a great quarterback. Bachmeier enters this season with national attention and high expectations.

#2 Noah Fifita - Arizona

Last Season’s Stats: 3,228 yards, 29 TD, 6 INT

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Most sports outlets have Noah Fifita atop their rankings, justifiably so. The senior quarterback enters this season with a history of elite play. After a performance dip in 2024, Fifita and the Wildcats got back on track with an elite 2025 season. Consistent near the top in Big 12 stats, Fifita is a proven product. 2026 will be more of the same.

#1 Devon Dampier - Utah

Last Season’s Stats: 2,490 yards, 24 TD, 5 INT, 835 rushing yards, 10 rushing TDs

Dec 31, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) is interviewed by ESPN reporter Dawn Davenport after victory over Nebraska Cornhuskers in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Finally, the number one spot goes to Devon Dampier. The Utah quarterback had stats last season that jump off the page. His dual-threat capabilities are unmatched in the Big 12, and he looks to take the next step. Only two losses last year, 34-10 against Texas Tech, and a close 24-21 loss against BYU. 2025 looked to be the season where Utah made the College Football Playoff, but even a minor slip-up changed the season.

Similar to Fifta, Dampier has a history of putting together productive seasons. If last season was Dampier’s first season in the conference, what will season two have in store?

Let Us Know Your Rankings.

How would you rank the Big 12 quarterbacks entering the 2026 season? Let us know on KillerFrogs.com and stay tuned to TCUonSI.com as we get closer to kickoff in August for more TCU football news.