The Four Big 12 Quarterbacks TCU Must Slow Down in 2026

TCU enters the 2026 season with a new quarterback under center in former Harvard standout Craig James. While James brings plenty of intrigue and potential to Fort Worth, the Horned Frogs will face several challenges throughout the Big 12 schedule. If TCU hopes to compete for a conference championship, slowing down these four signal-callers could be one of the biggest keys to the season.

The Toughest Quarterback Match-ups on TCU's 2026 Schedule

Noah Fifita Sets the Standard in the Big 12

Any conversation about the conference’s top quarterbacks begins with Arizona’s Noah Fifita.

The Anaheim, California, native enters the season as one of the most dynamic players in the Big 12 and tops Baileigh Sheffield’s list of quarterbacks to watch in 2026.

A former four-star recruit who ranked among the top quarterbacks nationally coming out of high school, Fifita has developed into one of the conference’s most complete playmakers.

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) is tackled by SMU Mustangs safety Tyren Polley (10) in the second half during the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

During the 2025 season, Fifita threw for 3,228 yards and 29 touchdowns, while also adding production on the ground.

His ability to extend plays outside the pocket makes him dangerous, but it is his poise and accuracy within the pocket that set him apart from many of his peers. Whether improvising under pressure or attacking defenses with timing and precision, Fifita consistently puts defenses in conflict.

When given time in a clean pocket and reliable targets on the outside, Fifita has the potential to turn any matchup into a high-scoring challenge for opposing defenses.

Bear Bachmeier's Rise Gives BYU a Dangerous Weapon

Coming in at No. 2 on Baileigh Sheffield’s list is BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier. The young signal caller’s rapid rise has made him one of the most intriguing names in the conference after stepping in as a true freshman and immediately becoming a focal point of the Cougars’ offense.

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) looks to pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter during the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bachmeier threw for 3,033 yards, 15 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while completing 64.9% of his passes.

Bachmeier also added 527 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground, showing the dual-threat ability that makes him difficult to contain.

At 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, the Murrieta, California, native displayed advanced steadiness for a first-year starter, often making correct reads against complex defensive looks.

Evaluators point to his ability to process defenses pre-snap, his pocket presence, and his steady accuracy as signs of long-term potential.

While still developing, Bachmeier’s performance has already positioned him as a potential breakout star in the Big 12.

Who Will Lead Texas Tech's New-Look Offense?

Texas Tech's quarterback situation remains unsettled entering the 2026 season following Brendan Sorsby's departure. While the Red Raiders have assembled one of the conference's most talented rosters, the battle to replace Sorsby will be one of the most closely watched storylines in the Big 12.

Whoever emerges as the starter will inherit an offense expected to compete for a conference championship and will immediately become a player TCU must account for when the two rivals meet later this season.

At No. 3 is Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby, one of the most experienced dual-threat quarterbacks in the conference. A Denton native and former Lake Dallas High School standout, Sorsby arrived in Lubbock after two productive seasons at Cincinnati and quickly established himself as a proven playmaker.

In 2025, Sorsby threw for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns, and just five interceptions while adding 580 rushing yards and nine scores on the ground. His production earned him second-team All-Big 12 honors and solidified his reputation as one of the league’s most efficient quarterbacks.

However, Sorsby’s status for the 2026 season remains uncertain after reports of an NCAA eligibility ruling that denied his appeal for reinstatement. His situation leaves questions surrounding his future, even as his on-field production continues to draw attention.

Devon Dampier Brings Dual-Threat Firepower to Utah

Dec 31, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) carries the ball against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Donovan Jones (37) in the second half during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Filling out the list at No. 4 is Utah quarterback Devon Dampier, who emerged in 2025 as one of the Big 12’s most dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks. The Phoenix, Arizona, native threw for 2,490 yards and 24 touchdowns while adding 835 rushing yards and 10 scores on the ground.

Dampier completed 63.5% of his passes with just five interceptions across 12 games, posting a 146.8 passer rating and helping anchor Utah’s fast-paced offense under coordinator Jason Beck. Known for his mobility and ability to extend plays, the 5-foot-11 quarterback consistently kept defenses off balance while delivering accurate intermediate throws.

His performance earned him Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year honors and Third-Team All-Big 12 recognition, cementing his status as one of the conference’s breakout players.

A former New Mexico transfer, Dampier’s development has been marked by adaptability and steady growth.

After two seasons with the Lobos, Dampier's transitioned smoothly into a Power Four role at Utah, guiding the Utes to one of the more efficient offensive units in the league.

With his combination of athleticism, decision-making, and composure in key moments, Dampier has become a foundational piece for Utah and one of the most closely watched quarterbacks entering the 2026 season.

What TCU Must Do to Contain the Big 12's Best Quarterbacks

Defensively, the Horned Frogs will need to emphasize discipline in coverage and limit explosive plays against dual-threat passers like Noah Fifita-Bear Bachmeier and Devon Dampier, all of whom can extend drives both through the air and on the ground.

Containing quarterbacks who thrive outside structure will likely require a mix of disguised coverages.

Also, creating increased pressure packages and strong tackling in open space.

If TCU can consistently force these quarterbacks into uncomfortable third-down situations and limit their ability to break plays off script, it will have a better chance of slowing down a conference schedule defined by elite quarterback play.