Adam Schobel arrived at TCU as one of the top quarterback recruits in Texas. In his first college start, he helped the Horned Frogs erase a 17-point deficit against No. 2 Utah. A day later, the coach who recruited him was out.

Schobel started in place of Jaden Craig, who was sidelined by an ankle injury. TCU lost 38–17, then announced Sonny Dykes’ dismissal the next day. Schobel’s first extended look at quarterback came just as the program began searching for a new head coach.

For Schobel, the timing could be significant. A young quarterback with an impressive high school résumé now has an opportunity to establish himself as part of TCU's next chapter, but the coaching transition could ultimately determine how that opportunity develops.

Adam Schobel’s Recruiting Resume at Columbus

Before arriving in Fort Worth, Schobel established himself as one of the more highly regarded quarterback prospects in Texas.

The Columbus, Texas, native was rated a four-star recruit by 247Sports. According to TCU's 2026 football media guide, he ranked as the nation's No. 16 quarterback and the No. 32 overall player in Texas.

Those rankings reflected more than potential. Schobel entered his senior season at Columbus High School with 7,668 passing yards, 94 touchdowns and just eight interceptions.

Schobel capped his high school career by leading Columbus to the 2024 Class 3A Division I state championship. He threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in the title game against Malakoff.

His production also extended to his freshman season, when he was named the District 12-3A Division I Newcomer of the Year. He passed for 2,440 yards and 28 touchdowns while completing 68% of his attempts.

His recruiting profile made him an important addition to TCU's future quarterback plans. However, his connection to the university extended beyond football statistics.

A TCU Legacy

Schobel comes from a family with deep ties to the Horned Frogs.

His father, Matt Schobel, played tight end for TCU before spending seven NFL seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles.

His uncle, Aaron Schobel, also played at TCU before enjoying a nine-year NFL career with the Buffalo Bills. Aaron remains the program's career sacks leader.

The family connection continues on the current roster, where his cousin John Schobel plays on the defensive line.

For Adam, choosing TCU meant continuing a family tradition while building his own identity within the program.

What Schobel Showed in His First TCU Start

Schobel's transition to college football required patience.

Schobel did not appear in a game in 2025. He opened the 2026 season behind Harvard transfer Jaden Craig, who took over after Josh Hoover’s departure.

Schobel appeared in three games during TCU's first 10 contests of the 2026 season, attempting one pass that fell incomplete. He also recorded 11 rushing yards on four attempts.

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His limited experience made his first career start against Utah an especially significant opportunity.

The Horned Frogs entered the Nov. 21 matchup one win shy of bowl eligibility. Schobel drew his first start against an unbeaten Utah team ranked No. 2 nationally.

TCU trailed 17–0 at halftime. The Horned Frogs scored twice in the third quarter and tied the game at 17 in the fourth.

Schobel finished 15-of-31 passing for 106 yards with two interceptions. He also rushed for 30 yards on 12 carries.

One of Schobel’s best throws came on third-and-13. He found Jordan Dwyer for 28 yards, extending the drive that ended in the tying field goal. Utah then scored 21 unanswered points. Read the TCU football report card.

The performance was far from perfect, but it offered an initial look at a quarterback who had spent most of his college career waiting for an opportunity.

TCU quarterback Adam Schobel waits for the snap during the TCU–Utah game on Nov. 21, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Tony Beblowski / KillerFrogs.com

How the Coaching Change Could Shape TCU’s Quarterback Room

The biggest question surrounding Schobel's future may have less to do with his recruiting rankings and more to do with TCU's coaching transition.

TCU announced Dykes’ dismissal on Nov. 22. He finished 41–23 at TCU and led the Horned Frogs to the national championship game in his first season. Athletic director Mike Buddie said the decision followed a broader review of the program. Read more about why TCU fired Sonny Dykes.

Defensive coordinator Andy Avalos will serve as interim head coach for the Thanksgiving finale at Texas Tech. At 5–6, the Horned Frogs need a win in Lubbock to reach bowl eligibility. Read the Week 13 Big 12 power rankings.

A coaching change can significantly affect a quarterback's development. A new head coach and offensive coordinator could bring a different offensive philosophy, playbook and evaluation of the quarterback position.

For Schobel, that creates both opportunity and uncertainty.

His four-star recruiting status, high school production and familiarity with the program make him an intriguing option for the next coaching staff. However, his limited college experience means he will still need to demonstrate consistency and development before securing a long-term starting role.

The new staff could also evaluate other quarterbacks through the transfer portal, potentially creating additional competition.

What Comes Next for Schobel at TCU

TCU's quarterback situation is entering a pivotal period, and Schobel is now part of the conversation.

Schobel has shown he can make a difficult third-down throw against one of the country’s top teams. The next staff will need to see how consistently he can make those plays over a larger sample and how he fits its offense.

For a player once ranked among Texas' top quarterback prospects, the opportunity to turn potential into production has arrived.

TCU’s next coach will have to decide how much weight to give one November start and how much competition to bring into the quarterback room. Schobel has given that coach a starting point.

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