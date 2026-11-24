Three Big 12 games went to overtime last week, including BYU’s triple-overtime escape at Kansas. Utah clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game with a win at TCU. Texas Tech can claim the other berth on Thanksgiving, while BYU needs help from the Horned Frogs. Here’s how all 16 teams stack up entering the final weekend. All kickoff times are Central. Movement reflects the change from our Week 12 Big 12 football power rankings.

1. Utah Utes (↔)

Record: 11–0, 8–0 Big 12.

Utah remains the team to beat in the Big 12. TCU tied the game at 17 in the fourth quarter, but the Utes scored 21 unanswered points to win 38–17, improve to 11–0 and clinch a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game. Utah closes the regular season at home against West Virginia. Read the TCU–Utah report card.

This week: vs. West Virginia, Friday, Nov. 27, 8 p.m. on FOX.

2. Texas Tech Red Raiders (↔)

Record: 10–1, 7–1 Big 12.

Texas Tech won 20–10 at Baylor and can clinch a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game by beating TCU on Thanksgiving. The Red Raiders also get in if BYU loses to Cincinnati. If Texas Tech loses and BYU wins, the Cougars take the berth on the common-opponents tiebreaker.

This week: vs. TCU, Thursday, Nov. 26, 7 p.m. on ESPN.

3. BYU Cougars (↔)

Record: 9–2, 6–2 Big 12.

BYU escaped Lawrence with a 31–29 triple-overtime win over Kansas to stay in the Big 12 title race. The Cougars need to beat Cincinnati at home and have TCU beat Texas Tech. That would leave BYU and Texas Tech tied at 7–2 in conference play, with BYU holding the common-opponents tiebreaker.

This week: vs. Cincinnati, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2:30 p.m. on FOX.

4. Arizona Wildcats (↔)

Record: 8–3, 5–3 Big 12.

Arizona bounced back from a narrow loss to Utah with a 35–28 overtime win at Kansas State. The Wildcats improved to 5–3 in conference play and close the regular season at home against rival Arizona State in the Territorial Cup.

This week: vs. Arizona State, Saturday, Nov. 28, 8 p.m. on FOX.

5. Houston Cougars (↔)

Record: 8–3, 5–3 Big 12.

Houston rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to win 34–31 at West Virginia on Jonathan Dimas’ field goal as time expired. Freshman quarterback Keisean Henderson threw for 268 yards and a touchdown in his first career start. The Cougars host Baylor in their regular-season finale.

This week: vs. Baylor, Saturday, Nov. 28, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

6. Oklahoma State Cowboys (↔)

Record: 7–4, 5–3 Big 12.

Oklahoma State beat Arizona State 30–27 in overtime in its final road game of the season. The Cowboys improved to 5–3 in Big 12 play and can get to eight wins when they host Kansas.

This week: vs. Kansas, Saturday, Nov. 28, 5:15 p.m. on ESPN2.

7. Baylor Bears (↔)

Record: 6–5, 4–4 Big 12.

Baylor fell 20–10 at home to Texas Tech. The Bears have one more chance to finish with a winning conference record when they visit Houston.

This week: at Houston, Saturday, Nov. 28, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

8. Arizona State Sun Devils (↔)

Record: 6–5, 4–4 Big 12.

Arizona State lost 30–27 in overtime to Oklahoma State. The Sun Devils visit rival Arizona in the Territorial Cup with a winning conference record still within reach.

This week: at Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 28, 8 p.m. on FOX.

Nov 20, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) runs the ball as Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Willie Breland III (11) dives during the second half at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

9. UCF Knights (↑1)

Record: 6–5, 4–4 Big 12.

UCF beat Iowa State 48–17 to earn its sixth win. The Knights visit Colorado with a chance to finish above .500 in Big 12 play.

This week: at Colorado, Saturday, Nov. 28, 1 p.m. on TNT.

10. Iowa State Cyclones (↓1)

Record: 5–6, 3–5 Big 12.

Iowa State struggled to slow UCF in a 48–17 loss. The Cyclones need a home win over Kansas State to reach bowl eligibility.

This week: vs. Kansas State, Saturday, Nov. 28, 1 p.m. on ESPN+.

11. TCU Horned Frogs (↔)

Record: 5–6, 3–5 Big 12.

TCU lost 38–17 to Utah in Adam Schobel’s first career start. The Horned Frogs tied the game at 17 in the fourth quarter before the Utes scored 21 unanswered points. Interim head coach Andy Avalos leads TCU into Thanksgiving night at Texas Tech, where a win would make the Horned Frogs bowl-eligible. Read Mike Buddie’s explanation for the coaching change.

This week: at Texas Tech, Thursday, Nov. 26, 7 p.m. on ESPN.

TCU quarterback Adam Schobel waits for the snap during the TCU–Utah game on Nov. 21, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Tony Beblowski / KillerFrogs.com

12. Cincinnati Bearcats (↑2)

Record: 6–5, 3–5 Big 12.

Cincinnati held off Colorado 35–28 to secure its sixth win. The Bearcats visit BYU and can end the Cougars’ Big 12 title hopes with a win.

This week: at BYU, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2:30 p.m. on FOX.

13. Kansas Jayhawks (↔)

Record: 4–7, 2–6 Big 12.

Kansas nearly pulled off one of the weekend’s biggest upsets, taking BYU to triple overtime before falling 31–29. The Jayhawks close the season at Oklahoma State.

This week: at Oklahoma State, Saturday, Nov. 28, 5:15 p.m. on ESPN2.

14. West Virginia Mountaineers (↑1)

Record: 5–6, 2–6 Big 12.

West Virginia fell 34–31 to Houston on a field goal as time expired. The Mountaineers need a win at unbeaten Utah to reach six wins.

This week: at Utah, Friday, Nov. 27, 8 p.m. on FOX.

15. Colorado Buffaloes (↓3)

Record: 4–7, 2–6 Big 12.

Colorado followed its upset of Houston with a 35–28 loss at Cincinnati. The Buffaloes close their season at home against UCF.

This week: vs. UCF, Saturday, Nov. 28, 1 p.m. on TNT.

16. Kansas State Wildcats (↔)

Record: 4–7, 1–7 Big 12.

Kansas State lost 35–28 in overtime to Arizona. The Wildcats have one last chance to pick up a second Big 12 win when they visit Iowa State.

This week: at Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 28, 1 p.m. on ESPN+.

Join the conversation about Big 12 football and TCU’s Thanksgiving finale on the KillerFrogs forums.