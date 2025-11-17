Are the Frogs Unraveling off the Field?
Just as the TCU Horned Frogs suffered a blowout loss to the BYU Cougars on Saturday, the frustrations from a lackluster season are beginning to boil over onto the sidelines.
During the game, a replay showed a heated exchange between Josh Hoover and Eric McAlister. The quarterback and his top receiver had a quick spat before going their separate ways, but it has opened up a few questions about the overall temperature around this program.
Following the game, Hoover was quick to explain the situation on the sideline, saying, “Stuff happens. You know, everybody’s frustrated when you’re not playing at a high level, and so I think it’s just part of it. There’s no bad blood between us. It’s just two competitors going at it and wanting to win.”
While that appears the be the case, outside noise is the last thing this team needs. With all that is going wrong on the field for TCU, it also feels that things are beginning to spiral within the program. From fans questioning if Sonny Dykes should remain on the coaching staff to Kendal Briles' struggles as the offensive coordinator, there are off-field distractions surrounding the Frogs.
In these final two regular season games, against Houston and Cincinnati, it is imperative that Dykes does not lose the locker room. If Dykes is good at one thing, it is man management. And with a team that is frustrated about results, there is no doubt that Dykes can right the ship and inspire his players to finish the season strong.
But at the same time, if the team morale and culture continue to plummet as the Frogs have in the Big 12 standings, TCU could end the season with a sour taste in their mouths that influences a decision in the offseason. It all matters if TCU has crossed the point of no return. Some fans believe so, and others still believe in the coaching staff to turn this program around.
In the postgame press conference, Steven Johnson of the Fort Worth Star Telegram asked Dykes what his message to the fan base is with the Frogs being 20-15 since the 2023 season. He said, "I mean, I can also sit here and say that we’re [9-4] in the last 13 games, or I can sit here and say we are what we are. I mean… people can say what they want to say.”
What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?
The Horned Frogs (6-4, 3-4 Big 12) will turn their focus to next weekend’s matchup against the Houston Cougars (8-2, 5-2 Big 12). Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. CT, from John O’Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium and will be televised on FOX.