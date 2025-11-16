Dykes Searches for Answers as Frogs Fall to Cougars
It was another tough night for the TCU Horned Frogs (6-4, 3-4 Big 12) as the offense stalled against the No. 12 BYU Cougars (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) in a hostile road environment in Provo. Following the 44-13 loss, Sonny Dykes spoke to the media about his team’s continuous struggles.
Lack of Execution:
TCU managed just 298 yards of offense on Saturday after what was an inefficient showing from Kendal Briles’ offensive unit. The talk of the Frogs’ offense has been its slow starts, and TCU was unable to snap that trend. They were held scoreless in the first quarter once again, now in four of the last five games.
Dykes said, “We’ve just got to execute better, that’s the bottom line. It’s a tough place to play. You could tell BYU was motivated from last week, and really played at a high level today.”
Josh Hoover had a rough day in the pocket, completing just 10 of 23 attempts for 183 and no touchdowns. It marks just the second time this season that Hoover has not thrown for a touchdown–the last was against Arizona State in late September. He completed just 43.5% of his passes, the lowest of his college career. Between the red zone struggles on offense to the continuous turnovers, the Frogs are viciously searching for answers.
No Rhythm in the Rushing Game:
Once again, the Frogs struggled to run the football. Despite running 11 more rushing plays than pass plays, TCU managed just 115 yards and a touchdown on 34 carries. Jeremy Payne was the primary back for the Frogs with nine carries for 55 yards, but it was the freshman Jon Denman who broke out for the team’s only touchdown. It was a 13-yard rush on a 4th and 1 late in the first half. Denman rushed seven times for 45 yards and a score.
Dykes said, “We needed to run the ball effectively, and we struggled to do it consistently.” Therefore, that put loads of pressure on Hoover when it came to the passing game, which, to be frank, was lackluster.
What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?
TCU will look to regroup quickly and turn its focus to its next matchup, which sees the Frogs take on the No. 25 Houston Cougars (8-2, 5-2 Big 12).
Kickoff, as announced Sunday morning by the Big 12, is set for 3:00 p.m. CT from John O’Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The game will be televised on FOX.