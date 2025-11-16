TCU's Struggles Continue in a Rough Loss to BYU
The vibes are bad in Fort Worth, Texas. After an inexcusable loss to Iowa State, the TCU Horned Frogs traveled to Provo for a night clash with the BYU Cougars. With a chance to play spoiler, TCU came up way short, suffering a 44-13 loss.
TCU Never Got on the Right Foot
The Cougars suffered a blowout defeat to Texas Tech a week ago and seemed to take all their frustration out on the Frogs. BYU opened the night with a field goal and proceeded to score on its first seven drives. They absolutely dominated TCU's defense, winning time of possession by 12 minutes and accumulating 447 total yards.
Bear Bachmeier did a tremendous job on Saturday, throwing for 296 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 59 yards and a score. The running game complemented the air attack well, with LJ Martin leading the way with 88 yards and two touchdowns. Andy Avalos' unit had no answers for the Cougars.
The Horned Frogs were held scoreless in the first quarter for the fifth time in the last six games. Many have criticized TCU's ability to close out games, but their opening quarter woes are just as alarming. The Frogs finally got on the board with 7:26 left in the second quarter, courtesy of a Nate McCashland field goal to make it 17-3.
After the Cougars responded with a score, TCU put together a solid drive which resulted in a 13-yard touchdown run from Jon Denman. However, BYU put up points yet again, wiping away any momentum the Frogs attempted to muster. The Cougars led 27-10 at halftime.
After another McCashland field goal with 10:17 in the third quarter, the Frogs were blanked the remainder of the game. The offense was stagnant, and it didn't help that running back Kevorian Barnes was inactive. However, it wouldn't have made a difference. Josh Hoover completed 10 of his 23 passes for 183 yards and two interceptions.
There was a heated exchange between Hoover and star wide receiver Eric McAlister in the third quarter. According to Steven Johnson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Hoover said there's no bad blood. He said they're just two competitors and there was some frustration building up.
Sonny Dykes had a Questionable Response to the Fans
After the game, Johnson had a question for head coach Sonny Dykes that evoked an odd response. Johnson asked, "TCU is 20-15 since 2023, what would you say to fans that may be growing anxious about the direction of the program?" Dykes replied, "I can also sit here and say we're whatever we are in the last 13 games (9-4) or I could sit here and say we are what we are (pause) people can say what they want to say."
It didn't seem like the right response to a fanbase that is frustrated. At the end of the day, TCU has not been the same since 2023. The struggles include a 12-13 record in conference play. The 2022 season was magical, and there is no denying how incredible that year was. However, TCU has failed to capture that spark since, and is heading into a downward spiral.
I understand BYU is a great football team, and winning in Provo is a tall task. Simply put, there is absolutely no excuse for Saturday's failure. If that is their attempt to dismiss TCU fans' feelings by boasting a 9-4 record or a New Mexico Bowl appearance, then there needs to be a serious conversation about the direction of this program. Hopefully, the Horned Frogs will have their sights set a lot higher in future years.
What's Next?
TCU (6-4, 3-4) will remain on the road to take on the Houston Cougars (8-2, 5-2). Kickoff is set for next Saturday.