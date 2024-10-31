Big 12 Football Power Rankings: Week 10 - Pokes Choke as OSU Tumbles to Last Place
It's been a theme of these rankings all season - each week is a hot mess! Sure, the top four remained exactly the same as last week - Iowa State, BYU, Kansas State, and Colorado - but the margin between Iowa State and BYU is razor then. If one voter in our group had switched BYU and ISU for first place, the Cougars would have been in first place for the first time this season.
The middle of the pack continues to be a jumbled mess, and the bottom of the pack has some shifting. Oklahoma State, which debuted in these weekly Power Rankings at No. 2 in Week 3, has plummeted all the way to the bottom of the list and is at No. 16 for the first time this season.
Besides the top four, only West Virginia remained in the same position as it was in for Week 9's rankings. That means 11 teams are in a different position this week. Five different teams received a last-place vote this week, including Texas Tech, which received its first last-place vote of the season.
How Power Rankings Are Determined
Once again, we have brought together a group from across the league to vote on the Big 12 Power Rankings each week during the season.
- 38 Total Participants
- TCU FanNation (KillerFrogs) Editorial Staff (16)
- Not all are TCU homers – fans of teams in the SEC and Big Ten are part of our editorial staff.
- One to two fans from each of the Big 12 current schools (22)
Each week, each participant provides their rankings 1-16. Those rankings are compiled, and the average rank is then listed below.
Here's where our panel of voters ranked the teams this week:
2024 Big 12 Power Rankings – Week 10
Here are our Week 10 Big 12 Football Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists plus fans representing all 16 teams. What did this week tell us? It told us that, as of right now, three teams are in contention for the two spots in Arlington and that the rest of the teams are just hoping they make it to bowl eligibility!
Week 10 Power Rankings Highlights
- Iowa State remains the top team in the league, but barely.
- BYU and Kansas State also received first-place votes.
- The top four spots did not change week-over-week.
- Oklahoma State, 0-5 in conference play, is in last place this week.
- Utah fell to No. 15, marking the first time this season that neither Kansas nor Houston are in one of the last two spots.
- Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, and Utah received last-place votes. Think about that. Utah was projected to be the top CFP team and is now receiving the most last-place votes in its league.
- This week, only six had seven or eight spots between their highest and lowest ranking, compared to eight teams last week. These teams are Baylor, Cincinnati, Kansas, TCU, Texas Tech, and Utah.
- Once again, two teams had ten spots between their highest and lowest rankings: Kansas (high No. 6; low No. 16) and Texas Tech (high No. 5; low No. 16).
- Colorado had the lowest fluctuations between their highest (No. 3) and lowest (No. 4) ranking.
- TCU and Baylor had the most positive movement this week, with both moving up three spots. Utah, after a loss to Houston, had the most significant drop, moving down five spots.
- All other teams moved either one or two spots in either direction.
- Over the eight weeks we've done these rankings, Oklahoma State and Utah have had the biggest swings; OSU is down 14 spots (was No. 2 in Week 3 and is now No. 16), and Utah is also down 11 spots (was No. 1 in Week 3-5 and is now No. 15).
16. Oklahoma State (3-5, 0-5)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #14
Highest Ranking: #10
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost to Baylor 28-38
This Week: vs. Arizona State
15. Utah (4-4, 1-4)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #10
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost to Houston 14-17
This Week: Bye Week
14. Houston (3-5, 2-3)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #16
Highest Ranking: #10
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Beat Utah 17-14
This Week: vs. Kansas State
13. Kansas (2-6, 1-4)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #16
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost to Kansas State 27-29
This Week: Bye Week
12. Arizona (3-5, 1-4)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #11
Highest Ranking: #10
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Lost to West Virginia
This Week: at UCF
11. UCF (3-5, 1-4)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #12
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week: Lost BYU 24-37
This Week: vs. Arizona
10. Baylor (4-4, 2-3)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #13
Highest Ranking: #5
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Beat Oklahoma State 38-28
This Week: vs. TCU
9. West Virginia (4-4, 3-2)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #9
Highest Ranking: #5
Lowest Ranking: #11
Last Week: Beat Arizona 31-26
This Week: Bye Week
8. Texas Tech (5-3, 3-2)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #7
Highest Ranking: #5
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost to TCU 34-35
This Week: at Iowa State
7. Arizona State (5-2, 2-2)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #6
Highest Ranking: #5
Lowest Ranking: #9
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: at Oklahoma State
6. Cincinnati (5-3, 3-2)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #5
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Lost to Colorado 23-34
This Week: Bye Week
5. TCU (5-3, 3-2)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #8
Highest Ranking: #5
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Beat Texas Tech 35-34
This Week: at Baylor
4. #23 Colorado (6-2, 4-1)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #4
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #4
Last Week: Beat Cincinnati 34-23
This Week: Bye Week
3. #17 Kansas State (7-1, 4-1)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #3
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #4
Last Week: Beat Kansas 29-27
This Week: at Houston
2. #9 BYU (8-0, 5-0)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #2
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #6
Last Week: Beat UCF 37-24
This Week: Bye Week
1. #11 Iowa State (7-0, 4-0)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #1
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #3
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: vs. Iowa State
Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing most schools in the Big 12 Conference.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.