Big 12 Football Power Rankings: Week 11 - BYU Tops the List for First Time this Season
The BYU Cougars (8-0, 5-0) are the lone remaining undefeated team in the conference, and after sitting at No. 2 for the last five straight weeks, they are now the No. 1 team in this week's Big 12 Football Power Rankings.
As for the rest of the rankings, chaos continues. Oklahoma State is once again at the bottom of the list. Utah escaped, coming in at No. 15 (barely).
Colorado bumped ahead of Kansas State and is now in third place, behind BYU and Iowa State. This marks the Buffs highest spot all season.
Only three teams—West Virginia (No. 9), UCF (No. 11), and Oklahoma State (No. 16)—did not change positions from last week. Three teams received first-place votes: BYU, Iowa State, and Kansas State, while four teams received last-place votes: Arizona, Kansas, Oklahoma State, and Utah.
How Power Rankings Are Determined
Once again, we have brought together a group from across the league to vote on the Big 12 Power Rankings each week during the season.
- 38 Total Participants
- TCU FanNation (KillerFrogs) Editorial Staff (16)
- Not all are TCU homers – fans of teams in the SEC and Big Ten are part of our editorial staff.
- One to two fans from each of the Big 12 current schools (22)
Each week, each participant provides their rankings 1-16. Those rankings are compiled, and the average rank is then listed below.
Here's where our panel of voters ranked the teams this week:
2024 Big 12 Power Rankings – Week 11
Here are our Week 11 Big 12 Football Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists and fans representing all 16 teams. What did this week tell us? It told us that, as of right now, we still have a lot of football to play to determine who makes it to Arlington and then ultimately into the playoffs.
Week 10 Power Rankings Highlights
- BYU, for the first time this season, is the No. 1 team.
- BYU is the third team this season to be ranked No. 1 (Utah - Weeks 3-5; Iowa State - Weeks 6-10)
- Iowa State and Kansas State also received first-place votes.
- Colorado jumped ahead of Kansas State, marking the first time since Week 6 that the Top Three did not consist of BYU, Iowa State, and Kansas State.
- Oklahoma State, 0-6 in conference play, is, again, in last place this week.
- Arizona, Kansas, Oklahoma State, and Utah received last-place votes.
- It's the first time all season that Houston did not receive at least one last-place vote.
- This week, only five had seven or eight spots between their highest and lowest ranking, compared to eight teams in recent weeks. These teams are Baylor, Houston, Kansas, Utah, and West Virginia.
- Kansas (high No. 7; low No. 16) and the highest fluctuation (9).
- Three teams - Colorado, Iowa State, and Oklahoma State- had the lowest fluctuations (3) between their highest and lowest rankings.
- Texas Tech had the most positive movement this week, moving up three spots. TCU, after a walk-off field goal loss to Baylor, had the most significant drop, moving down five spots.
- Over the nine weeks we've done these rankings, Oklahoma State and Utah have had the biggest swings; OSU is down 14 spots (was No. 2 in Week 3 and is now No. 16), and Utah is also down 11 spots (was No. 1 in Week 3-5 and is now No. 15).
16. Oklahoma State (3-6, 0-6)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #16
Highest Ranking: #13
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost to Arizona State 21-42
This Week: at TCU
15. Arizona (3-6, 1-5)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #12
Highest Ranking: #10
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost at UCF 12-56
This Week: Bye Week
14. Kansas (2-6, 1-4)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #13
Highest Ranking: #7
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: vs. Iowa State
13. Utah (4-4, 1-4)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #15
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: vs. BYU
12. Houston (4-5, 3-3)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #14
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Beat Kansas State 24-19
This Week: Bye Week
11. UCF (4-5, 2-4)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #11
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week: Beat Arizona 55-12
This Week: at Arizona State
10. TCU (5-4, 3-3)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #5
Highest Ranking: #5
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Lost at Baylor 34-37
This Week: vs. Oklahoma State
9. West Virginia (4-4, 3-2)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #9
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: at Cincinnati
8. Baylor (5-4, 3-3)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #10
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Beat TCU 37-34
This Week: Bye Week
7. Cincinnati (5-3, 3-2)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #6
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #10
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: vs. West Virginia
6. Arizona State (6-2, 3-2)*
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #7
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #10
Last Week: Beat Oklahoma State 42-21
This Week: vs. UCF
5. Texas Tech (6-3, 4-2)*
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #8
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #9
Last Week: Beat Iowa State 23-22
This Week: vs. Colorado
4. #19 Kansas State (7-2, 4-2)*
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #3
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #7
Last Week: Lost at Houston 19-24
This Week: Bye Week
3. #20 Colorado (6-2, 4-1)*
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #4
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #5
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: at Texas Tech
2. #17 Iowa State (7-1, 4-1)*
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #1
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #4
Last Week: Lost to Texas Tech 22-23
This Week: at Kansas
1. #9 BYU (8-0, 5-0)*
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #2
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #6
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: at Utah
Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing most schools in the Big 12 Conference.
* Bowl Eligible
# Not eligible for a bowl game
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.