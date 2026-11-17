The Big 12 delivered another eventful weekend with close finishes, major upsets and several teams making statements as we enter the final two weeks of the regular season. The top three teams continue to stand above the rest in these rankings, but the conference championship race still has more moving parts than their records alone suggest.

Here is how all 16 teams stack up heading into Week 12. Movement reflects the change from our Week 11 Big 12 football power rankings .

1. Utah Utes Remain No. 1 in Big 12 Power Rankings (↔)

Record: 10–0, 7–0 Big 12

In what was arguably the best game of the season, the Utes showed resilience and composure in a hostile environment, taking down Arizona in Tucson, 40–39. With the conference’s best record and an undefeated season intact, Utah remains in position to reach the Big 12 Championship Game.

The Utes now head to Fort Worth, where TCU will try to spoil their perfect season.

This week: at TCU, Saturday, Nov. 21, 8 p.m. on FOX.

2. Texas Tech Red Raiders Stay in Championship Position (↔)

Record: 9–1, 6–1 Big 12

Texas Tech continues to make a strong case as the conference’s second-best team. The Red Raiders overwhelmed Oklahoma State 52–27, showing just how dangerous their offense can be.

They are still chasing Utah in the standings, but another road test awaits at Baylor. Texas Tech needs to keep winning to protect its position in the championship race.

This week: at Baylor, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2:30 p.m. on FOX.

3. BYU Cougars Bounce Back Against Baylor (↔)

Record: 8–2, 5–2 Big 12

BYU bounced back from its loss to Utah with a convincing 28–7 victory over Baylor. The Cougars controlled the game and limited the Bears to just one touchdown.

They remain among the conference’s top teams, but their margin for error is shrinking. A road trip to Kansas gives BYU another opportunity to keep its championship hopes alive.

This week: at Kansas, Saturday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. on ABC.

4. Arizona Wildcats Move Up After Utah Thriller (↑1)

Record: 7–3, 4–3 Big 12

Arizona nearly handed Utah its first loss of the season, falling just short in a 40–39 thriller. The Wildcats proved they can compete with the conference’s best and move up one spot despite the loss.

Their path to the championship game is difficult, but the performance gives Arizona something to build on heading into another road matchup.

This week: at Kansas State, Saturday, Nov. 21, 6 p.m. on FS1.

5. Houston Cougars Slip After Colorado Upset (↓1)

Record: 7–3, 4–3 Big 12

Houston lost its hold on the No. 4 spot after falling 42–32 to Colorado. The Friday night upset exposed defensive issues the Cougars will need to address to get back on track.

They drop one spot but remain in the upper half of these rankings. Houston now heads to West Virginia looking for a response.

This week: at West Virginia, Saturday, Nov. 21, noon on TNT/HBO Max.

6. Oklahoma State Cowboys Face Another Road Test (↑1)

Record: 6–4, 4–3 Big 12

Oklahoma State could not keep up with Texas Tech, giving up 52 points in a 52–27 loss. The Cowboys’ defense struggled to contain the Red Raiders, but their overall body of work keeps them in the upper half of these rankings.

They move up one spot as Baylor slips behind them and will have an opportunity to respond against Arizona State.

This week: at Arizona State, Saturday, Nov. 21, 9:15 p.m. on ESPN.

7. Baylor Bears Fall Ahead of Texas Tech Matchup (↓1)

Record: 6–4, 4–3 Big 12

Baylor’s momentum stalled against BYU. The Bears managed only seven points in a 28–7 defeat, struggling to find an answer against the Cougars.

They fall one spot and now face another major test against Texas Tech. Baylor will need a much better offensive performance to challenge the Red Raiders.

This week: vs. Texas Tech, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2:30 p.m. on FOX.

8. Arizona State Sun Devils Secure Bowl Eligibility (↑1)

Record: 6–4, 4–3 Big 12

Nov 14, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Kyson Brown (1) carries the ball as UCF Knights linebacker Jayden Jennings (38) moves in during the second quarter at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona State earned a valuable 26–13 win over UCF, putting together a strong performance on both sides of the ball. The victory moves the Sun Devils up one spot and makes them bowl eligible.

They carry that momentum into a matchup against Oklahoma State, with both teams looking to improve on identical overall and conference records.

This week: vs. Oklahoma State, Saturday, Nov. 21, 9:15 p.m. on ESPN.

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9. Iowa State Cyclones Climb After Cincinnati Win (↑1)

Record: 5–5, 3–4 Big 12

Iowa State put together one of its strongest performances of the season, taking down Cincinnati 41–13. Running back Aiden Flora led the way with 216 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

The Cyclones move up one spot and now need one more victory to become bowl eligible. They will get their first opportunity Friday night at UCF.

This week: at UCF, Friday, Nov. 20, 5 p.m. on FS1.

10. UCF Knights Still Chasing Sixth Win (↓2)

Record: 5–5, 3–4 Big 12

UCF could not capitalize on playing at home against Arizona State, falling 26–13. The loss drops the Knights two spots and leaves them searching for the victory that would make them bowl eligible.

They remain at home this week for a matchup against Iowa State, another team sitting one win short of six.

This week: vs. Iowa State, Friday, Nov. 20, 5 p.m. on FS1.

11. TCU Horned Frogs Rise Before Utah Visits (↑2)

Record: 5–5, 3–4 Big 12

TCU picked up a much-needed 20–10 victory over Kansas State, moving two spots up the rankings. The Horned Frogs held the Wildcats to 10 points and earned an important conference win.

Our TCU–Kansas State report card takes a closer look at the performance that brought the Horned Frogs back to .500.

Now comes one of their toughest challenges of the season, with undefeated Utah visiting Fort Worth. TCU needs one more win to reach bowl eligibility.

This week: vs. Utah, Saturday, Nov. 21, 8 p.m. on FOX.

12. Colorado Buffaloes Gain Ground With Houston Upset (↑2)

Record: 4–6, 2–5 Big 12

Colorado delivered one of the weekend’s biggest surprises with a 42–32 victory over Houston. The Buffaloes showed what their offense can do against a strong conference opponent and move up two spots as a result.

They will look to carry that momentum into their matchup with Cincinnati. Colorado must win its final two games to reach six victories.

This week: at Cincinnati, Saturday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. on ESPN+.

13. Kansas Jayhawks Make the Week’s Biggest Jump (↑3)

Record: 4–6, 2–5 Big 12

Nov 14, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Isaiah Marshall (8) runs for a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas earned the biggest jump of the week after dominating West Virginia 37–14 on the road. The Jayhawks controlled the matchup and picked up a much-needed conference victory.

They move up three spots but face a difficult challenge against BYU as they look to keep their momentum and bowl hopes alive.

This week: vs. BYU, Saturday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. on ABC.

14. Cincinnati Bearcats Drop After Iowa State Loss (↓2)

Record: 5–5, 2–5 Big 12

Cincinnati had little success slowing Iowa State in a 41–13 loss. The Bearcats could not keep pace with the Cyclones and drop two spots.

They will need a better showing against Colorado to avoid another disappointing result. A victory would also give Cincinnati its sixth win and secure bowl eligibility.

This week: vs. Colorado, Saturday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. on ESPN+.

15. West Virginia Mountaineers Take the Biggest Fall (↓4)

Record: 5–5, 2–5 Big 12

West Virginia took the biggest fall in this week’s rankings after a disappointing 37–14 home loss to Kansas. The Mountaineers’ offense struggled to follow up its high-scoring performance against Texas Tech, and they drop four spots.

West Virginia remains one victory away from bowl eligibility, with Houston coming to Morgantown this week.

This week: vs. Houston, Saturday, Nov. 21, noon on TNT/HBO Max.

16. Kansas State Wildcats Must Win Out for Six Wins (↓1)

Record: 4–6, 1–6 Big 12

Kansas State falls to the bottom after its 20–10 loss to TCU. The Wildcats managed just 10 points and missed another opportunity to pick up a conference win.

Kansas State must win its final two games to reach six victories and become bowl eligible. That push begins at home against Arizona.

This week: vs. Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 21, 6 p.m. on FS1.

Previous Big 12 Football Power Rankings

Track how the conference picture has changed with our Week 11 power rankings , Week 10 power rankings and Week 9 power rankings . For more on TCU’s latest performance, read our Kansas State report card , and join the discussion on the KillerFrogs forums .