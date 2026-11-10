Big 12 Week 11 Power Rankings Bring Movement Behind the Leader

The Big 12 delivered another consequential weekend, with a rivalry showdown, statement wins and missed opportunities reshaping the conference race. Here’s where all 16 teams stand heading into Week 11.

All times Central.

1. Utah Utes (↔)

Record: 9–0, 6–0 Big 12

Utah remains No. 1 after defeating BYU 28–20 in a Holy War matchup with major conference championship implications. The Utes protected their undefeated record and strengthened their hold on the top spot.

Utah has consistently found ways to win important games, and its versatile offense remains entertaining to watch.

This week: at Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 14, 6:30 p.m. on FOX.

2. Texas Tech Red Raiders (↑1)

Record: 8–1, 5–1 Big 12

Texas Tech moves into the second spot after surviving a high-scoring showdown against West Virginia. The Red Raiders earned a 53–48 victory, improving to 5–1 in conference play and keeping themselves firmly in the Big 12 championship race.

The Red Raiders have won two straight since their loss to Cincinnati. With Oklahoma State up next, another high-scoring matchup could be on the horizon.

This week: at Oklahoma State, Saturday, Nov. 14, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

3. BYU Cougars (↓1)

Record: 7–2, 4–2 Big 12

BYU drops one spot after losing 28–20 to Utah. The Cougars had an opportunity to hand the Utes their first loss of the season but came up short in a game with major conference championship implications.

Despite the setback, BYU remains one of the Big 12’s top teams. Quarterback Bear Bachmeier threw four interceptions in the Holy War but will look to respond at home against Baylor.

This week: vs. Baylor, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2:30 p.m. on FOX.

4. Houston Cougars (↔)

Record: 7–2, 4–2 Big 12

Houston stays at No. 4 after a 31–24 victory over Cincinnati. The Cougars took care of business at home and remain in the Big 12 championship race, although they still need help to reach the title game.

Houston now heads to Colorado for a Friday night matchup. The Cougars will have an opportunity to pick up another conference win before the rest of the Big 12 plays Saturday.

This week: at Colorado, Friday, Nov. 13, 9:15 p.m. on ESPN.

5. Arizona Wildcats (↔)

Record: 7–2, 4–2 Big 12

Arizona holds onto the fifth spot after a narrow 29–28 victory over TCU. The Wildcats had to fight until the final moments to secure the win and improve to 4–2 in Big 12 play.

The victory gives Arizona momentum heading into a major test. Utah comes to Tucson this weekend, giving the Wildcats an opportunity to hand the Utes their first loss and strengthen their position in the conference race.

This week: vs. Utah, Saturday, Nov. 14, 6:30 p.m. on FOX.

6. Baylor Bears (↔)

Record: 6–3, 4–2 Big 12

Baylor remains at No. 6 after picking up its second consecutive victory with a 42–31 win over Iowa State. The Bears have built momentum with back-to-back wins, improving to 4–2 in conference play.

Quarterback DJ Lagway showcased his running ability, finishing with 119 rushing yards and a 54-yard touchdown run.

This week: at BYU, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2:30 p.m. on FOX.

7. Oklahoma State Cowboys (↔)

Record: 6–3, 4–2 Big 12

Oklahoma State stays at No. 7 after delivering one of the weekend’s most dominant performances. The Cowboys defeated Kansas State 66–28, bouncing back from their narrow loss to Iowa State and improving to 4–2 in Big 12 play.

The Cowboys now return home to face Texas Tech in a matchup with significant implications for the Big 12 championship race.

This week: vs. Texas Tech, Saturday, Nov. 14, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) runs the ball in for a touchdown against Kansas State Wildcats during the game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

8. UCF Knights (↑2)

Record: 5–4, 3–3 Big 12

UCF moves up two spots after edging Kansas 33–32. The Knights needed a strong finish to secure the victory, improving to 3–3 in Big 12 play.

The Knights host Arizona State this weekend in a matchup between teams with identical overall and conference records. A victory would make UCF bowl eligible and strengthen its case to climb further in these rankings.

This week: vs. Arizona State, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

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9. Arizona State Sun Devils (↑4)

Record: 5–4, 3–3 Big 12

Arizona State makes one of the biggest jumps in this week’s rankings after defeating Colorado 20–10. The Sun Devils controlled the matchup and picked up an important conference victory, improving to 3–3 in Big 12 play.

Arizona State now travels to UCF with an opportunity to secure bowl eligibility and move above .500 in conference play.

This week: at UCF, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

10. Iowa State Cyclones (↓2)

Record: 4–5, 2–4 Big 12

Iowa State drops two spots after losing 42–31 to Baylor. The Cyclones could not build on their dramatic victory over Oklahoma State the previous week and fell to 2–4 in conference play.

Iowa State has shown it can compete with quality opponents, but its conference record leaves little room for error. The Cyclones will look to get back on track against Cincinnati, another team sitting at 2–4 in Big 12 play.

This week: vs. Cincinnati, Saturday, Nov. 14, 11 a.m. on TNT/truTV.

11. West Virginia Mountaineers (↓2)

Record: 5–4, 2–4 Big 12

West Virginia falls two spots after coming up just short against Texas Tech in a 53–48 loss. The Mountaineers scored 48 points but could not slow down the Red Raiders enough to leave Lubbock with a victory.

Despite the loss, West Virginia showed it can compete offensively against one of the conference’s top teams.

This week: vs. Kansas, Saturday, Nov. 14, 4:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

Nov 7, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Amari Latimer (1) rushes against Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive linebacker Austin Romaine (15) and defensive safety Malik Esquerra (24) in the first half at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

12. Cincinnati Bearcats (↓1)

Record: 5–4, 2–4 Big 12

Cincinnati drops one spot after losing 31–24 to Houston. The Bearcats kept the game competitive but could not find enough offense late to overcome the Cougars.

The loss leaves Cincinnati at 2–4 in conference play after a difficult stretch of games. A road victory over Iowa State would make the Bearcats bowl eligible.

This week: at Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 14, 11 a.m. on TNT/truTV.

13. TCU Horned Frogs (↓1)

Record: 4–5, 2–4 Big 12

TCU drops one spot after a 29–28 loss to Arizona. The Horned Frogs led by eight points late, but Arizona recovered a mishandled kickoff and kicked the go-ahead field goal. A TCU interception on the ensuing possession ended the comeback attempt.

The Horned Frogs are now 1–5 in one-score games. Our three takeaways from TCU’s loss at Arizona examine another painful finish, while the Arizona report card grades the Horned Frogs’ performance.

TCU returns home to face Kansas State, which has won the last three meetings between the teams.

This week: vs. Kansas State, Saturday, Nov. 14, 1 p.m. on ESPNU.

14. Colorado Buffaloes (↔)

Record: 3–6, 1–5 Big 12

Colorado remains at No. 14 after losing 20–10 to Arizona State. The Buffaloes struggled to generate enough offense and could not build on their overtime victory over Kansas State the previous week.

The Buffaloes will look to respond against Houston on Friday night, but they will have to find a way to slow down one of the Big 12’s more consistent teams.

This week: vs. Houston, Friday, Nov. 13, 9:15 p.m. on ESPN.

15. Kansas State Wildcats (↔)

Record: 4–5, 1–5 Big 12

Kansas State remains at No. 15 after a 66–28 loss to Oklahoma State. The Wildcats struggled to keep pace with the Cowboys and fell to 1–5 in conference play.

The Wildcats will try to put the loss behind them when they travel to Fort Worth to face TCU. Both teams need a victory to move one step closer to bowl eligibility.

This week: at TCU, Saturday, Nov. 14, 1 p.m. on ESPNU.

16. Kansas Jayhawks (↔)

Record: 3–6, 1–5 Big 12

Kansas remains at the bottom of the rankings after narrowly losing 33–32 to UCF. The Jayhawks were competitive throughout the game but could not get a stop on the final play.

Kansas has struggled to turn close games into wins during conference play, and its 1–5 conference record leaves the team with little room for error.

This week: at West Virginia, Saturday, Nov. 14, 4:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

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