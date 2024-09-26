Big 12 Football Power Rankings: Week 5
Conference play is in full swing. Every team except for Iowa State has faced a Big 12 foe. What we are starting to see are possible top contenders for a spot in Arlington in just over two months and then a a chaotic cluster of the other teams.
How Power Rankings Are Determined
Once again, we have brought together a group from across the league to vote on the Big 12 Power Rankings each week during the season.
- 38 Total Participants
- TCU FanNation (KillerFrogs) Editorial Staff (16)
- Not all are TCU homers – fans of teams in the SEC and Big Ten are part of our editorial staff.
- One to two fans from each of the Big 12 current schools (22)
Each week, each participant provides their rankings 1-10. Those rankings are compiled, and the average rank is then listed below.
Here's where our panel of voters ranked the teams this week:
2024 Big 12 Power Rankings – Week 5
Here are our Week 5 Big 12 Football Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists plus fans representing all 16 teams. What did this week tell us? Utah remains the top-ranked team, but our voters did not unanimously agree on their position. Iowa State, BYU, and UCF all jumped over Kansas State and Oklahoma State this week. Houston remains at No. 16, but TCU, Baylor, and Kansas all dropped to land just above the Cougars.
BYU was the biggest mover last week, jumping up six spots after a decisive win at home over a ranked Kansas State team. TCU had the biggest drop, falling five spots after being shellacked by SMU last week. Others that moved at least three spots up or down included Arizona State (-3), Baylor (-4), Cincinnati (+3), Colorado (+3), Kansas (-3), Kansas State (-4), Texas Tech (+3), and West Virginia (+3).
16. Houston (1-3, 0-1)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost at Cincinnati 0-34
This Week: at Iowa State
15. Kansas (1-3, 0-1)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #12
Last Week: Lost to West Virginia 28-32
This Week: vs. TCU (in Kansas City)
14. Baylor (2-2, 0-1)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #10
Last Week: Lost to Colorado 31-38 OT
This Week: vs. BYU
13. TCU (2-2, 0-1)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #8
Last Week: Lost at SMU 42-66
This Week: at Kansas (in Kansas City)
12. Cincinnati (3-1, 1-0)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #15
Last Week: Beat Houston 34-0
This Week: at Texas Tech
11. West Virginia (2-2, 1-0)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #14
Last Week: Beat Kansas 32-28
This Week: Bye Week
10. Colorado (3-1, 1-0)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #13
Last Week: Beat Baylor 38-31 OT
This Week: at UCF
9. Arizona State (3-1, 0-1)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #6
Last Week: Lost at Texas Tech 22-30
This Week: Bye Week
8. Texas Tech (3-1, 1-0)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #11
Last Week: Beat Arizona State 30-22
This Week: vs. Cincinnati
7. Arizona (2-1, 0-0)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #7
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: at Utah
6. #23 Kansas State (3-1, 0-1)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #2
Last Week: Lost at BYU 9-38
This Week: vs. Oklahoma State
5. #20 Oklahoma State (3-1, 0-1)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #3
Last Week: Lost to Utah 19-22
This Week: at Kansas State
4. UCF (3-0, 1-0)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #5
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: vs. Colorado
3. #22 BYU (4-0, 1-0)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #9
Last Week: Beat Kansas State 38-9
This Week: at Baylor
2. #18 Iowa State (3-0, 0-0)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #4
Last Week: Beat Arkansas State 52-7
This Week: at Houston
1. #10 Utah (4-0, 1-0)
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #1
Last Week: Beat Oklahoma State 22-19
This Week: vs. Arizona
Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing most schools in the Big 12 Conference.
