Big 12 Football: Week 3 Matchups and Predictions
Week 3 of college football has arrived, and this week!
Conference play is here! UCF plays TCU in the first conference game of the season. Arizona plays Kansas State, but it is not considered an in-conference match because it was a home-and-home series when they were in different conferences.
*Iowa State has their bye week this week.
Big 12 Week 3 Games
All times listed are Central Time.
Texas State vs. Arizona State
Thursday, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Texas State is coming off a big win against UTSA, and its quarterback, Jordan McCloud, is coming off an excellent performance. Cam Skattebo had 297 yards last week, which will be physically an issue for them. The line opened at -2.5 and has shifted to -1.5. I'd take Texas State.
Pick: Texas State
UNLV at Kansas
Friday, 6:00 p.m., ESPN
Kansas is coming off a loss to Illinois, where quarterback Jalon Daniels threw three interceptions. UNLV has already upset one Big 12 team this season and looks to take down another giant. UNLV is a good team and will keep this game interesting. Kansas should win this game, and the spread is -7 on Tuesday.
Pick: Kansas
#20 Arizona at #14 Kansas State
Friday, 7:00 p.m., FOX
Arizona is coming off a close win against Northern Arizona and looks to bounce back. Star Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan had two catches for 11 yards after a 300-yard performance the week before. Kansas State beat Tulane last week in a come-from-behind victory that showed off the team's mental toughness. I think Kansas State wins this game in a high-scoring game.
Pick: Kansas State
Cincinnati at Miami, Ohio
Saturday, 11:00 a.m., ESPNU
The series is even now with sixty wins for both teams. Last year, the Redhawks won the game in overtime after rallying in the fourth quarter. Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby has played very well this season, with seven touchdowns in total, five through the air, and two rushing. Cincinnati wins this game and moves on to 2-1 for the season.
Pick: Cincinnati
North Texas at Texas Tech
Saturday, 11:00 a.m., FS1
UNT has looked solid this year with Chandler Morris under center. The Red Raiders are playing with injuries; running back Tahj Brooks is questionable this week after missing last week's game. UNT averages 527 yards a game and is against a bad Tech defense. UNT covers at +9.5 and takes the outright win.
Pick: UNT
#13 Oklahoma State at Tulsa
Saturday, 11:00 p.m., ESPN2
Oklahoma State won last week in an overtime thriller against Arkansas. They should win this game with depth and physicality.
Pick: Oklahoma State
West Virginia at Pittsburgh
Saturday, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
The Mountaineers have looked terrible this year. Pittsburgh is coming off a great comeback win against Cincinnati and looks to continue their momentum. I think Pittsburgh quarterback Eli Holstein will take care of business this week and win the Backyard Brawl.
Pick: Pittsburgh
#12 Utah at Utah State
Saturday, 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Utah is coming off a win, but at a cost. Utah quarterback Cam Rising was injured last week, and the team stalled without him. This week is the Battle of Brothers, and the Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham had this to say about his quarterback, "As for an update, again, we don't give any injury updates unless they are season-ending.". So, he will be back this season, and whether he will play this week is unknown. The spread for the game is -20 Utah, and I would err on the side of caution and stay away from this game.
Pick: Utah
Air Force at Baylor
Saturday, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Baylor was very flat last week and could have beaten Utah. Last week, Baylor quarterback Dequan Finn had a 42% completion accuracy, which needs to improve. Even still, Baylor will win in the trenches and control the pace of the game.
Pick: Baylor
UCF at TCU
Saturday, 6:30 p.m., FOX
Last week, TCU's defense looked stellar and recorded its first shutout since 2017. This game could go either way; both teams looked terrific last week. UCF's rushing attack is averaging 419 yards per game, which leads the country. The Horned Frogs hope to take this one home.
Pick: TCU
Colorado at. Colorado State
Saturday, 6:30 p.m., CBS
Colorado got thumped last week against Nebraska. The Buffs will come out angry in the Rocky Mountain Showdown this week and win this game. People are questioning Shedeur Sanders after he left the game earlier this week. He needs to prove he is a top-ten quarterback in football this week.
Pick: Colorado
Rice at Houston
Saturday, 7:00 p.m., ESPN+
Houston improved a lot last week and almost beat Oklahoma in Norman. Houston will win this game and get their first win of the season.
Pick: Houston
BYU at Wyoming
Saturday, 9:00 p.m., ESPN+
BYU beat SMU last week and made a statement. Wyoming has not looked great this year and has yet to win a game. BYU should win this game.
Pick: BYU
Big Games Outside the Big 12
#4 Alabama at Wisconsin
Saturday, 11:00 a.m., FOX
Alabama travels to Wisconsin this weekend for what should be an interesting game. The question is whether the Badgers can contain Alabama's quarterback, Jalen Milroe. I expect the Tide to win this game.
Pick: Alabama
#24 Boston College at #6 Missouri
Saturday, 11:45 a.m., SEC Network
Missouri is an excellent team and looks to contend for the SEC championship this season. Luther Burden III is not having the season everyone expected him to have. Nonetheless, he is very talented and will be difficult for Boston College to control. The Eagles have already toppled one top-ten team. This is a great opportunity for the team to prove themselves once again by beating a top SEC team. I think Missouri will win this game.
Pick: Missouri
#9 Oregon at Oregon State
Saturday, 2:30 p.m., FOX
Oregon has had a slow start to the season and has dropped in the ranking. They look to prove themselves over the Beavers this week. Oregon has so much speed and talent that they should win this game.
Pick: Oregon
If you are counting after all that, I have the Big 12 going 10-5 in Week 3.
