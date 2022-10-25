Big 12 Football: Week 9 Matchups And Predictions

Four Big 12 matchups are on the slate this week, with the marquee game of the week being No. 23 Kansas State hosting No. 9 Oklahoma State. Both teams are tied for second place in the league standings – one game back of TCU and one game ahead of Texas. With just over a month of the season remaining, a matchup like this will go a long way in determining which teams will make it to Arlington in December for the championship game.

In addition to that matchup, Oklahoma travels to Ames to take on a struggling Iowa State team. Have the Sooners gotten over their slump after their win over Kansas, followed by a bye week? Or will Iowa State finally get its first conference win? All four Big 12 losses have been by a touchdown or less.

An interesting game in Lubbock is on tap as Baylor takes on Texas Tech. Both teams sit with identical overall and season records (4-3, 2-2) and are frustrated that their seasons aren’t going as planned.

And the final matchup is the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs traveling to Morgantown to take on a Mountaineers team that has shown us the good, bad, and ugly all in one half of a season.

2022 Results

We are 39-12 (.765) in our weekly Big 12 predictions through the season's first eight weeks. Last week, we went 3-1 in our predictions, with the only loss being that we chose Texas to beat OSU. Click each week to read those predictions.

Week 9 Matchups and Predictions

Here’s a look at this week’s slate of league games:

All times listed are Central Time.

Iowa State (3-4, 0-4) vs. Oklahoma (4-3, 1,3)

Saturday, 11 a.m., FS1 [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Iowa State has lost four straight conference games. Their first loss was to Baylor by seven points. They lost their next three games by a total of seven points. The point is that Iowa State has just had some bad luck, and its team is not as bad as its record reflects. On the other hand, after its three-game slide, Oklahoma beat Kansas and then got a bye week to rest. Are the Sooners back on solid ground and poised for another win? Or are the Cyclones ready for their first conference win? It’s a coin-toss decision, but since it’s being played in Iowa, we give ISU the edge.

Pick: Iowa State

West Virginia (3-4, 1-3) vs. #6 TCU (7-0, 4-0)

Saturday, 11 a.m., ESPN [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

TCU is on a roll. They defeated four-straight ranked opponents. It’s the first time since 1996 that an FBS team has done that. And it is the first time it’s ever been done in the history of the Big 12. Can they keep up the momentum? Both of these teams entered the league together in 2012. The Frogs are 2-3 in games played in Morgantown. And the two games that were won were each 1-point wins. West Virginia has beaten the Frogs for four straight years. But this year’s teams are different for both squads. TCU’s trajectory has been going up, while WVU’s has been a rollercoaster ride of ups and downs. The line in this game is TCU by -7.5. That line is bigger than the lines of the other three Week 9 Big 12 matchups combined. Look for the Frogs to continue to roll.

Pick: TCU

#22 Kansas State (5-2, 3-1) vs. #9 Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1)

Saturday, 2:30 p.m., Fox [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Both of these teams are expecting great things as the season winds down. Oklahoma State was projected to be the second team in the league and possibly get a championship rematch over Baylor. Many thought K-State was a dark horse contender for the title. Now, with just over a month to go, both teams are tied for second in the conference, and each has a great chance of making it to Arlington. They will need a win in the Little Apple on Saturday afternoon for a better opportunity. OSU found a way to come from behind last week to beat Texas. Look for their momentum to continue. Pokes win this one.

Pick: Oklahoma State

Texas Tech (4-3, 2-2) vs. Baylor (4-3, 2-2)

Saturday, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Ah yes! One of the best names of any rivalry game in the Big 12. No, it’s not Farmageddon (Iowa State/Kansas State) or the Red River Showdown (Texas/Oklahoma). No! This week brings us the BU-TT Bowl. Oh, the lines write themselves on that one. At least this year, the game is played in Lubbock. We know that if it were in Waco, they’d be playing in McLane Stadium, the Big 12 stadium that looks like a toilet seat from an aerial view. Neither Baylor nor Texas Tech has had the season they were expecting. Though crazy things can happen in Lubbock (just ask the Longhorns), Baylor’s defense probably keeps that Tech offense at bay and gets the win in a close one.

Pick: Baylor

Bye Week

Kansas (5-3, 2-3)

Texas (5-3, 3-2)

