Big 12 Football: Week 8 Matchups and Predictions

This week, once again, there are four Big 12 matchups. Two games feature teams ranked in the AP Top 25. And a third game includes Kansas and Baylor, teams receiving votes in the polls. Welcome to the craziness that is the 2022 Big 12 season.

Kansas travels to Waco this week for a matchup, with both teams coming off a loss in Week 7. Has the Cinderella season for Kansas come to an end? Or will they shake off their two straight losses? West Virginia plays at Texas Tech in a matchup that includes the two teams that have played Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde the most season. Both teams have great wins and frustrating losses. Which teams will appear in Lubbock?

The weekend also features two games where all teams are ranked. It’s the top four teams in the conference, with the top two in the standings facing off (Kansas State at TCU) and then the next two in the standings facing off: Texas at Oklahoma State.

We are 36-11 in our weekly Big 12 predictions through the season's first six weeks. Last week, we went 2-2 in our predictions. Click each week to read those predictions.

Week 8 Matchups and Predictions

Here’s a look at this week’s slate of league games:

All times listed are Central Time.

Baylor (3-3, 1-2) vs. Kansas (5-2, 2-2)

Saturday, 11 a.m., ESPN2 [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

It’s midnight, and Cinderella’s season has come to an end. With Jalon Daniels out, the question is, will Kansas make it to bowl eligibility? Baylor had a tough loss at West Virginia but had an extra couple of days to recover. Baylor could be without Blake Shapen; if that’s the case, the game becomes more interesting. But it’s homecoming in Waco, and the Bears will find a way to win, with or without Shapen.

Pick: Baylor

Texas Tech (3-3, 1-2) vs. West Virginia (3-3, 1-2)

Saturday, 2 p.m., FS1 [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Throughout the season, we have called both of these teams the Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde of the Big 12. Each week, you never know which team will show up. West Virginia showed a spark last week in their win over Baylor. Both teams come into this game well rested. Last week, Tech had a bye, and West Virginia played on Thursday night. Lubbock is a hard place to play; just ask the Longhorns. Because it’s on the South Plains, we give the edge to the Red Raiders.

Pick: Texas Tech

#11 Oklahoma State (5-1, 2-1) vs. #20 Texas (5-2, 3-1

Saturday, 2:30 p.m., ABC [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

This one is a hard pick. Ever since Quinn Ewers returned, Texas has looked impressive. Are they back? The jury is still out, but they look like they may be. Spencer Sanders is questionable for the Cowboys. Stillwater? I prefer sparkling, and that Oklahoma State offense will go completely flat without Sanders. No Sanders, then this game goes to Texas. If Sanders plays, buckle up, folks, as we will be in for a shootout. I tend to think OSU wins in that case. But since a pick must be made not knowing his status, I’m going to lean toward the Longhorns.

Pick: Texas

#8 TCU (6-0, 3-0) vs. #17 Kansas State (5-1, 3-0)

Saturday, 7 p.m., FS1 [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Here we go again! For the fourth-straight week, the Horned Frogs face a ranked opponent. This time, it’s the Wildcats from the Little Apple in Cowtown on Saturday night. Max Duggan has found his groove. He and Quentin Johnston have been on fire the last two weeks. This team is explosive. Don’t count them down and out, even when trailing. The Carter has had back-to-back record-breaking attendances against Oklahoma and then against Oklahoma State. Look for that to continue when The Carter is a blackout at this weekend's night game.

Pick: TCU

Bye Weeks

Iowa State (3-4, 0-4)

Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3)

