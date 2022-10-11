Big 12 Football: Week 7 Matchups and Predictions

This week, once again, there are four Big 12 matchups. Three games featured teams ranked in the AP Top 25 The fourth game includes Baylor, a team receiving votes in the AP Top 25 and ranked in the Coaches Poll.

The week gets started on Thursday in Morgantown with Baylor taking on West Virginia after both teams had a bye week in Week 6. A re-energized and healthier Texas team hosts Iowa State in the game with the biggest point spread of the week.

There are two games that offer quite a bit of intrigue. First, Kansas travels to Norman. And for an unusual turn of events, this time it’s Kansas that’s ranked, not Oklahoma. Both teams have quarterbacks that are injured, which could be the deciding factor in which team gets the win.

And in a battle of unbeaten teams, No. 8 Oklahoma State travels to Fort Worth to take on a surging and dare-say-explosive No. 13 TCU team.

2022 Results

We are 34-9 in our weekly Big 12 predictions through the season's first six weeks. Last week, we went 4-0 in our predictions. Click each week to read those predictions.

Week 1 – 9-1

Week 2 – 8-1

Week 3 7-2

Week 4 – 2-6

Week 5 – 4-1

Week 6 – 4-0

Week 7 Matchups and Predictions

Here’s a look at this week’s slate of league games:

All times listed are Central Time.

West Virginia (2-3, 0-2) vs. Baylor (3-2, 1-1)

Thursday, 6:00 p.m., FS1 [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Interesting things always happen in Morgantown, so we’re not saying it’s impossible. However, based on the Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde performance we’ve seen so far out of the Mountaineers, we don’t see Baylor having any issues. The Bears have two losses, but one is to an undefeated Top Ten Oklahoma State squad and the other was to then-ranked BYU team in a game played in Provo. West Virginia has already played two Thursday night games this season and lost both. Look for them to add another to that list.

One aspect of this game to watch for is KillerFrogs Brett Gibbons and his Road to CFB will be in Morgantown for his 34th stop on his journey to experience game day at all 131 FBS schools. Watch for his game day story later this week!

Pick: Baylor

Oklahoma (3-3, 0-3) vs. #19 Kansas (5-1, 2-1)

Saturday, 11 a.m., ESPN2 [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

The question is can Oklahoma ever win a game again this season? Their defense is just getting shredded. Their quarterback Dillon Gabriel is still not completely healthy and may or may not play again. However, quarterback injuries are also impacting Kansas with Jalon Daniels out several weeks with a collarbone injury. Jason Bean came in to the game last week as the backup and looked impressive. With a full week to practice with the starters, Kanas may not lose a beat. Look for the Sooners to continue their nosedive and get their fourth straight loss.

Here's an interesting tidbit. The Cheez-It Bowl selects a national team of the week based on their performance. In the last three weeks, the award has gone to Kansas State, TCU, and Texas. The common element in their selection? All won the award because of their respective wins over Oklahoma. Not only are we picking Kansas, but we’re also calling for the Cheez-It Bowl 4-peat!

Pick: Kansas

#22 Texas (4-2, 2-1) vs. Iowa State (3-3, 0-3)

Saturday, 11 a.m., ABC [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Quinn Ewers is healthy, and the Longhorns looked very impressive in their demolishing of Oklahoma last week. Was it that Texas is that good with Ewers back or that Oklahoma is just really that bad? Both, actually, could be true statements. On the other hand, Iowa State has absolutely no offense. There’s no way Matt Campbell’s team will be able to match the explosiveness of the Longhorns.

Pick: Texas

#13 TCU (5-0, 2-0) vs. #8 Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0)

Saturday, 2:30 p.m., ABC [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Here we go again! For the third-straight week, the Horned Frogs face a ranked opponent. This time, it will be their biggest test of the season when the Oklahoma State Cowboys roll into Cowtown on Saturday afternoon. Max Duggan has found his groove. And last week, he and Quentin Johnston connected 14 times – enough for Johnston to earn the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week award. Oklahoma State is impressive, especially on defense. Look for this game to be an absolute thriller. We think, though, the home crowd will pull the Horned Frogs through, and TCU will squeak by with a very narrow win.

Pick: TCU

Bye Weeks

#17 Kansas State

Texas Tech

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.