Big 12 Game of the Week: No. 14 Oklahoma State vs. No. 12 Utah
Utah is gearing up for their first ever Big 12 conference game when they take on Oklahoma State on Saturday in Stillwater.
It will be a matchup between two veteran quarterbacks whose combined age is 49. The Cowboys' Alan Bowman is 24, and the Utes' Cam Rising is 25. It is a rare matchup of two older college football gunslingers that will decide a battle between two of the Big 12's best teams.
Utah has been without Rising since he injured his throwing hand in a win over Baylor by colliding with a drink cooler on the sidelines. He missed all of last season with injury and received a medical redshirt. As a result, he is now in his seventh year of college football. Bowman is also in his seventh year, playing for his third different school.
The Utes will have a tough task in containing the Cowboys' running back Ollie Gordon II. He is one of the nation's best running backs, but he has struggled at times this season to regain his form from last year when he ran for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns. The Utes will need to make sure he does not find his rhythm against their defense, or they will be in for a long day.
Another weapon for the Utes to keep an eye on is Cowboys' wide receiver De'zhaun Stribling, who has 295 yards and two touchdowns on the year. His last game against Tulsa saw him have nine catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns. The Utes will have to make sure they bring their offense with them to Stillwater for this game.
The game will air Saturday on FOX at 3:00 CDT.
