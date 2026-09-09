Big 12 Power Rankings After Week 1: A New No. 1 Emerges

One week into the season, and the Big 12 already looks different than it did in the preseason polls. Blowout wins over overmatched opponents padded a few resumes, a couple of near-misses against SEC and ACC competition reshuffled expectations, and one team is already searching for answers after an ugly result.

1. BYU Cougars

Record: 1-0

BYU's 63-7 demolition of Utah Tech was enough to edge out Texas Tech for the top spot. It wasn't the toughest opponent on the schedule, but the blowout came with minimal concerns for the Cougars.

Next Game: vs. Arizona, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2:30 PM CT on FOX

2. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Record: 1-0

The preseason league favorite didn't blow the doors off Abilene Christian, but a 33-10 win keeps the Red Raiders comfortably in the top tier.

Next game: at Oregon State, Saturday, Sept. 12, 6:30 PM CT on CBS

3. Utah Utes

Record: 1-0

Utah wasn't far behind, cruising past Idaho 66-14. The offense looked crisp out of the gate, and the Utes will be squarely in the mix for a top spot after a shot at Arkansas this Saturday.

Next game: vs. Arkansas, Saturday, Sept. 12, 9:15 PM CT on ESPN

4. Houston Cougars

Record: 1-0

Houston had to work for its 33-20 win over Oregon State given the weather delays, but grinding through a tighter game than expected still lands the Cougars solidly in the top five.

Next game: vs. Southern, Saturday, Sept. 12, 6:00 PM CT on ESPN+

5. Arizona State Sun Devils

Record: 1-0

A 70-7 rout of Morgan State was about as clean a debut as a team can ask for. The Sun Devils may have found their quarterback in Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley, who threw for 387 yards and six touchdowns

Next game: at Texas A&M, Saturday, Sept. 12, 11:00 AM CT on ABC

6. Colorado Buffaloes

Record 1-0

Colorado's 14-13 escape at Georgia Tech was a nail-biter, but a road win over a Power Four team is nothing to discredit.

Next game: vs. Weber State, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2:30 PM CT on ESPN+

7. Kansas State Wildcats

Record: 1-0

New head coach Collin Klein's first game went about as well as it could have, with Kansas State pouring in 71 points in a 71-3 rout of Nicholls. Kansas State Quarterback Avery Johnson looked as comfortable as he ever has in the rout.

Next game: vs. Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 12, 11:00 AM CT on TNT

8. UCF Knights

Record: 1-0

All eyes were on QB Alonza Barnett III as UCF's 73-6 blowout of Bethune-Cookman was the most points scored by any Big 12 team in Week 1, though the modest opponent keeps the Knights just outside the top half.

Next game: at Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2:30 PM CT on ESPN2

9. Arizona Wildcats

Record: 1-0

A 35-7 win over Northern Arizona was steady if unspectacular, enough to keep Arizona in the middle of the pack heading into Week 2.

Next game: at BYU, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2:30 PM CT on FOX

10. Baylor Bears

Record: 0-1

Baylor came within inches of beating Auburn, falling 17-16 after its potential game-winning two-point conversion was stopped just short of the goal line. No one knows how Auburn will perform this year, but the near-upset of an SEC team can't be overlooked.

Next game: vs. Prairie View A&M, Saturday, Sept. 12, 7:00 PM CT on ESPN+

Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman (6) runs up field after a catch as Auburn Tigers take on Baylor Bears in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. Auburn Tigers defeated Baylor Bears 17-16. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

11. Cincinnati Bearcats

Record: 1-0

Cincinnati's 34-25 win over Boston College was closer on the scoreboard than the eye test suggested, but a win over an ACC opponent still carries weight.

Next game: vs. Western Carolina, Saturday, Sept. 12, 5:00 PM CT on ESPN+

12. Kansas Jayhawks

Record: 1-0

A 51-6 win over Long Island was as expected against a clear mismatch, landing Kansas in the back half of the board.

Next game: vs. Missouri, Friday, Sept. 11, 7:00 PM CT on FOX

13. West Virginia Mountaineers

Record: 1-0

The Mountaineers survived Coastal Carolina 31-24 in a game that was far closer than anticipated after some second-half stumbles. RB Cam Cook had a great game and looks to have another big year after leading the country in rushing yards at Jacksonville State last season.

Next game: vs. UT Martin, Saturday, Sept. 12, 12:00 PM CT on ESPN+

14. Iowa State Cyclones

Record: 1-0

Iowa State's 38-10 win over Southeast Missouri State checked the box, but there wasn't much separation from West Virginia in this one. This was a solid but unspectacular outing.

Next game: at Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 12, 6:30 PM CT on NBC

15. TCU Horned Frogs

Record: 0-1

TCU had the week off, but the week 0 trip to Dublin didn't go as planned, falling 15-10 to Bill Belichick and North Carolina. It's a competitive but also sloppy loss to a Power Four opponent, and the Horned Frogs look to gain momentum in the upcoming weeks

Next game: vs. Grambling, Saturday, Sept. 12, 7:00 PM CT on ESPN+

16. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Record: 0-1

Oklahoma State finishes off the rankings after a brutal 24-10 loss at Tulsa, a result that overshadows any preseason optimism about Eric Morris's debut season. The Cowboys have real work to do before Big 12 play arrives.

Next game: vs. Oregon, Saturday, Sept. 12, 11:00 AM CT on ESPN