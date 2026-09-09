Big 12 Power Rankings After Week 1: A New No. 1 Emerges
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One week into the season, and the Big 12 already looks different than it did in the preseason polls. Blowout wins over overmatched opponents padded a few resumes, a couple of near-misses against SEC and ACC competition reshuffled expectations, and one team is already searching for answers after an ugly result.
1. BYU Cougars
Record: 1-0
BYU's 63-7 demolition of Utah Tech was enough to edge out Texas Tech for the top spot. It wasn't the toughest opponent on the schedule, but the blowout came with minimal concerns for the Cougars.
Next Game: vs. Arizona, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2:30 PM CT on FOX
2. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Record: 1-0
The preseason league favorite didn't blow the doors off Abilene Christian, but a 33-10 win keeps the Red Raiders comfortably in the top tier.
Next game: at Oregon State, Saturday, Sept. 12, 6:30 PM CT on CBS
3. Utah Utes
Record: 1-0
Utah wasn't far behind, cruising past Idaho 66-14. The offense looked crisp out of the gate, and the Utes will be squarely in the mix for a top spot after a shot at Arkansas this Saturday.
Next game: vs. Arkansas, Saturday, Sept. 12, 9:15 PM CT on ESPN
4. Houston Cougars
Record: 1-0
Houston had to work for its 33-20 win over Oregon State given the weather delays, but grinding through a tighter game than expected still lands the Cougars solidly in the top five.
Next game: vs. Southern, Saturday, Sept. 12, 6:00 PM CT on ESPN+
5. Arizona State Sun Devils
Record: 1-0
A 70-7 rout of Morgan State was about as clean a debut as a team can ask for. The Sun Devils may have found their quarterback in Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley, who threw for 387 yards and six touchdowns
Next game: at Texas A&M, Saturday, Sept. 12, 11:00 AM CT on ABC
6. Colorado Buffaloes
Record 1-0
Colorado's 14-13 escape at Georgia Tech was a nail-biter, but a road win over a Power Four team is nothing to discredit.
Next game: vs. Weber State, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2:30 PM CT on ESPN+
7. Kansas State Wildcats
Record: 1-0
New head coach Collin Klein's first game went about as well as it could have, with Kansas State pouring in 71 points in a 71-3 rout of Nicholls. Kansas State Quarterback Avery Johnson looked as comfortable as he ever has in the rout.
Next game: vs. Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 12, 11:00 AM CT on TNT
8. UCF Knights
Record: 1-0
All eyes were on QB Alonza Barnett III as UCF's 73-6 blowout of Bethune-Cookman was the most points scored by any Big 12 team in Week 1, though the modest opponent keeps the Knights just outside the top half.
Next game: at Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2:30 PM CT on ESPN2
9. Arizona Wildcats
Record: 1-0
A 35-7 win over Northern Arizona was steady if unspectacular, enough to keep Arizona in the middle of the pack heading into Week 2.
Next game: at BYU, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2:30 PM CT on FOX
10. Baylor Bears
Record: 0-1
Baylor came within inches of beating Auburn, falling 17-16 after its potential game-winning two-point conversion was stopped just short of the goal line. No one knows how Auburn will perform this year, but the near-upset of an SEC team can't be overlooked.
Next game: vs. Prairie View A&M, Saturday, Sept. 12, 7:00 PM CT on ESPN+
11. Cincinnati Bearcats
Record: 1-0
Cincinnati's 34-25 win over Boston College was closer on the scoreboard than the eye test suggested, but a win over an ACC opponent still carries weight.
Next game: vs. Western Carolina, Saturday, Sept. 12, 5:00 PM CT on ESPN+
12. Kansas Jayhawks
Record: 1-0
A 51-6 win over Long Island was as expected against a clear mismatch, landing Kansas in the back half of the board.
Next game: vs. Missouri, Friday, Sept. 11, 7:00 PM CT on FOX
13. West Virginia Mountaineers
Record: 1-0
The Mountaineers survived Coastal Carolina 31-24 in a game that was far closer than anticipated after some second-half stumbles. RB Cam Cook had a great game and looks to have another big year after leading the country in rushing yards at Jacksonville State last season.
Next game: vs. UT Martin, Saturday, Sept. 12, 12:00 PM CT on ESPN+
14. Iowa State Cyclones
Record: 1-0
Iowa State's 38-10 win over Southeast Missouri State checked the box, but there wasn't much separation from West Virginia in this one. This was a solid but unspectacular outing.
Next game: at Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 12, 6:30 PM CT on NBC
15. TCU Horned Frogs
Record: 0-1
TCU had the week off, but the week 0 trip to Dublin didn't go as planned, falling 15-10 to Bill Belichick and North Carolina. It's a competitive but also sloppy loss to a Power Four opponent, and the Horned Frogs look to gain momentum in the upcoming weeks
Next game: vs. Grambling, Saturday, Sept. 12, 7:00 PM CT on ESPN+
16. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Record: 0-1
Oklahoma State finishes off the rankings after a brutal 24-10 loss at Tulsa, a result that overshadows any preseason optimism about Eric Morris's debut season. The Cowboys have real work to do before Big 12 play arrives.
Next game: vs. Oregon, Saturday, Sept. 12, 11:00 AM CT on ESPN
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Aiden is a freshman at Texas Christian University majoring in Digital Culture and Data Analytics with a strong interest in sports and the numbers behind the game. While he has always been a big sports fan, he has developed a huge passion for sports analytics and how statistics can help explain what happens during a game. Aiden especially enjoys analyzing and covering men’s basketball statistics, looking at player performance, team trends, and the data that shapes game outcomes. As he begins his college career, he is eager to gain hands-on experience in sports media and analytics and hopes to get involved in opportunities that will help him build his skills and learn more about the industry. Aiden is excited to keep building his knowledge of sports analytics during his time at TCU and as he looks ahead to the future.Follow aidenmreed