Big 12 Week 2: Three Big 12 Teams TCU Fans Should Keep an Eye On

TCU has some time before Big 12 play begins, but Week 2 offers an early look at several teams that could have a major say in the Horned Frogs' conference race.

Utah, BYU and Kansas all face more meaningful tests this week. Here are three teams TCU fans should watch this weekend:





Utah

No. 21 Utah made an immediate statement in its season opener, overwhelming Idaho 66-14 on Sept. 3 at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The Utes stacked up a stiff 633 yards of offense.

Of those 633 yards, 346 came from on the ground, while Utah scored on five of its six first-half possessions.

Wayshawn Parker accounted for three touchdowns, and quarterback Devon Dampier threw for three more.

Dampier is one of the players TCU fans should keep on their radar.

Sep 3, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) runs for yardage against the Idaho Vandals during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dampier completed 13 of 18 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns in the opener and looked comfortable directing an offense that consistently created big plays.

Utah enters Week 2 against Arkansas with plenty of confidence, but the matchup should provide a much better measuring stick than Idaho. Arkansas will be the test.

Something to pay attention to is Utah’s culture under coach Morgan Scalley.

Scalley took over the program in December 2025 and quickly led the Utes to a 42-22 victory over Nebraska in the Las Vegas Bowl.

During Big 12 media days, Baileigh Sheffield of Killer Frogs noticed player confidence and camaraderie, and that could become important as Utah moves deeper into Big 12 play.

Utah will host Arkansas on Saturday, Sept. 12.

BYU

No. 14 BYU looked every bit like a team capable of making noise in the Big 12 during its 63-7 season-opening win over Utah Tech.

The Cougars finished with 521 total yards, averaging 7.7 yards per play and forced four turnovers.

Quarterback Bear Bachmeier looked sharp in his second start at BYU, completing 16 of 20 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns while adding a rushing score.

The sophomore also helped lead a balanced attack that produced 308 rushing yards.

One name TCU fans should remember is true freshman receiver Legend Glasker.

Sep 5, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars wide receiver Legend Glasker (1) makes a catch against the Utah Tech Trailblazers during the second quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Glasker scored three touchdowns in his college debut, including two receiving touchdowns and a rushing score.

He finished with 65 receiving yards and 16 rushing yards, immediately establishing himself as one of BYU's most intriguing young playmakers.

BYU also has veteran pieces around Bachmeier.

LJ Martin returns as a major part of the offense, while additions such as Oregon transfer tight end Roger Saleapaga II and Cal transfer linebacker Cade Uluave give the Cougars more experience.

The real test comes Saturday when BYU opens Big 12 play against Arizona in Provo.

Arizona also opened with a convincing win, beating Northern Arizona 35-7 behind 262 passing yards and two touchdowns from veteran quarterback Noah Fifita.

For TCU, this is one of the most important Week 2 games to monitor. It could provide an early indication of whether BYU is capable of becoming a serious contender in the conference.

Kansas

Kansas opened the season with a 51-6 victory over Long Island, although the Jayhawks needed some time to settle in.

Isaiah Marshall passed for 246 yards and two touchdowns, while Yasin Willis rushed for 72 yards and two scores in his Kansas debut.

Buffalo transfer Nik McMillan was another bright spot, catching six passes for 130 yards and a touchdown.

Two players worth monitoring are cornerback Austin Alexander and tight end Jailen Butler.

Kansas redshirt sophomore cornerback Austin Alexander (0) runs a drill with redshirt sophomore cornerback Jameer Moore (36) during practice at The University of Kansas on Aug. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alexander won a starting job entering the season and took the first defensive snap against Long Island, but he played only 19 snaps, making it difficult to draw major conclusions from his opener.

Butler is an intriguing offensive piece because of his athleticism and potential as a receiver. He arrived from Old Dominion with a reputation as a strong blocker but limited production as a pass catcher. A larger role in Kansas' passing game could make him a matchup problem.

Kansas faces No. 25 Missouri on Friday, Sept. 11, in the Border War.

The TCU takeaway

Week 2 is less about predicting the Big 12 standings and more about identifying which teams are beginning to separate themselves. Utah has already shown offensive explosiveness, BYU has the potential to be a balanced team with young playmakers and Kansas gets its first real measuring stick against Missouri.

For TCU, these are the teams worth watching now before the conference schedule gets serious.