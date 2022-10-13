Big 12 Football Power Rankings: Week 7: Sooners Now On The Bottom

Just three weeks ago, the Oklahoma Sooners sat at the top of our weekly Power Rankings, a position they held for both Week 3 and Week 4. Now, they have plummeted to the very bottom of the list. This week, Oklahoma is now No. 10 in our weekly Power Rankings.

It’s been a wild and crazy ride with our rankings so far this season, and we aren’t even halfway through conference play yet. Buckle up, folks. This league is any team’s to win – well, almost any, certainly not for the Sooners.

In addition to OU’s 9-point swing from their season-high to their season-low, Kansas has a 6-point swing (No. 10 in Week 2 to No. 4 in Week 6). Baylor, Texas, and Kansas State each have a 5-point swing.

Once again, we have brought together a group from across the league to vote each week during the season on the Big 12 Power Rankings. There are 26 participants in this group, which consists of the KillerFrogs editorial staff plus one or two fans from each of the other schools in the league. Each week, each participant provides their rankings 1-10. Those rankings are compiled, and the average rank is then listed below.

Here's how our panel of fans ranks the teams in the Big 12:

Power Rankings

10. Oklahoma, 3-3, 0-3

(Last week #8)

Lost to Texas 49-0

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. From the top of the mountain to a deep canyon from which it will be challenging to climb, the Sooners now sit at No. 10. Kansas travels to Norman this weekend, and in an unusual situation, this time, it’s a ranked Jayhawks team playing a .500 Sooners team. Who tilted the world off its axis this season?

9. West Virginia, 2-3, 0-2

(Last week #10)

Bye Week

The Mountaineers have floated somewhere between No. 8 and No. 10 in our weekly Power Rankings all season. They host Baylor this week in what will be the third Thursday night game of the season for West Virginia. Here in Texas, Thursday night football is reserved for JV high school football. Is that the caliber of football we are seeing from the Mountaineers this year?

8. Iowa State, 3-3, 0-3

(Last week #9)

Lost to Kansas State 10-9

The Cyclones showed promise in their three nonconference games. Then they entered Big 12 play, and the offense sputtered. Iowa State is averaging just over two touchdowns per game in their three conference losses. And that average is only helped because of the 24 points they got in the loss to Baylor. Want to move up in these rankings? Hunter Dekkers and his offense need to start showing up at games!

7. Texas Tech, 3-3, 1-2

(Last week #7)

Lost to Oklahoma State 41-31

The Red Raiders are a pesky team that can’t be taken lightly. They got a great win over Texas, though the Longhorns weren’t wholly healthy that week. They barely lost on the road to a good K-State team, and they held on long enough to give everyone in Stillwater a scare last weekend. It took a Pokes touchdown late in the fourth to seal that win. Tech only sits at No. 7 because of the teams ahead of them. Watch for them to make noise still as the season progresses.

6. Baylor, 3-2, 1-1

(Last week #5)

Bye week

Hey, Bears! You won the Bye week! By not playing last week, you moved up one spot in our rankings. Congrats. Baylor takes on West Virginia in Morgantown this week. Strange things do happen there. A loss by Baylor could move them down, but a win by Baylor will only move them up if upsets happen with the teams ahead of them.

5. #19 Kansas, 5-1, 2-1

(Last week #4)

Lost to TCU 38-31

It was a showdown worthy of ESPN College GameDay making their first-ever trip to Lawrence. The game ended with the last drive, but TCU prevailed and won. Kansas drops one spot. Jalon Daniels is out; some say for the season, others say for a few weeks. Either way, it’s Jason Bean’s turn to see if the Cinderella season can continue for the Jayhawks.

4. #22 Texas, 4-2, 2-1

(Last week #6)

Beat Oklahoma 49-0

It was a beatdown not seen in the Red River Showdown for decades, if not forever. Oklahoma got shut out for the first time since the 1990s. Quinn Ewers was on fire for Texas. A healthy Longhorns team could spell trouble for the rest of the conference. Texas should have no problem with Iowa State this week. Watch for Texas to keep climbing. By the time the season ends, that one week they spent at No. 8 will be just a hiccup in their season.

3. #17 Kansas State, 5-1, 3-0

(Last week #3)

Beat Iowa State 10-9

It’s been a good year to be a football fan in the state of Kansas. Adrian Martinez continues to find his groove. He’s thrown 86 passes for 900 yards with four touchdowns and averages 150 passing yards per game. In addition, the dude has some wheels. He’s rushed for 546 yards on 91 carries with nine touchdowns and averages 91.0 rushing yards per game. They’ve earned this No. 3 spot. They have a bye week this week, then travel to Fort Worth for Week 8 for a ranked vs. ranked matchup with TCU.

2. #13 TCU, 5-0, 2-0

(Last week #2)

Beat Kansas 38-31

The Horned Frogs are on fire. Max Duggan continues to get accolades for his performance on the gridiron. Last week, he and Quentin Johnston were among the best duos in the nation. TCU faces the biggest battle of the season thus far when they host the No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys this weekend. A win over OSU will most certainly move them to the top next week and perhaps a Top Ten national ranking.

1. #8 Oklahoma State, 5-0, 2-0

(Last week #1)

Beat Texas Tech 41-31

Oklahoma State is in the driver’s seat at the moment in the conference – they sit at the top of our rankings, have a Top Ten ranking, and are just waiting for some of the teams ahead of them to start losing, which will happen as early as this week. The Pokes missed out on the College Football Playoff by less than one yard last season. This year, they seem focused on both sides of the ball and hope to reach that pinnacle this season. But first, a battle awaits in The Fort on Saturday afternoon.

Other FanNation Power Rankings

How do other FanNations rank the Big 12? Check them out here:

Baylor – Inside the Bears

Kansas – Blue Wings Rising

Texas – Longhorns Country

Texas Tech – Red Raider Review

West Virginia – Mountaineers Now

Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing all ten schools currently in the Big 12 Conference.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.