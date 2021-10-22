    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballFrogs in the ProsMore SportsKF ForumPodcastRecruitingMem'ries SweetSI TIXShop
    Search
    Big 12 Football Power Rankings: Week 7

    Photo: © BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

    Publish date:

    Big 12 Football Power Rankings: Week 7

    Looking at where each team sits in the Big 12 Conference. Can anyone bring down the Sooners?
    Author:

    All but one Big 12 team was in action last week. The biggest upset was the surging Cowboys coming from behind in Austin to beat the Longhorns. The conference now has three ranked teams, and Texas is not one of them. Five games are ahead this weekend. Will those outcomes change these rankings much? Stay tuned.

    Here is a look at how the Big 12 teams rank after Week 5:

    Big 12 Power Rankings 

    10. Kansas, 1-5, 0-3 (Last week #10)

    Lost to Texas Tech 41-14

    Whoa! Caleb Williams and the Sooners travel to Lawrence this week. No way Kansas moves out of the basement any time soon. Wake us when basketball starts.

    9. West Virginia, 2-4, 0-3 (Last week: #9)

    Bye Week

    Welcome to The Fort! Frogs fans hope for a strong game versus the Mountaineers. Odds are in the Frogs’ favor.

    8. Texas Tech, 5-2, 2-2 (Last week: #8)

    Beat Kansas 41-14

    Tech did what they were supposed to do last week – beat a bad Kansas team. It was not enough to move them up in the rankings. A win over K-State this weekend might, but no guarantee, vault them up to #7.

    7. Kansas State, 3-3, 0-3 (Last week: #7)

    Lost to Iowa State 33-20

    In the Farmageddeon game last week, Skylar Thompson performed nearly at the same level as Brock Purdy. So, there might be something to look forward to when they travel to Lubbock. Watch out for the tortillas.

    6. TCU, 3-3, 1-2 (Last week: #5)

    Lost to Oklahoma 52-31

    Max Duggan and Quentin Johnston had career days last week in Norman. Problem was, the defense didn’t get off the bus to be able to help them out. Gary Patterson says the injuries are looking better and is optimistic for the rest of the season.

    5. Texas, 4-3, 2-2 (Last week: #4)

    Lost to Oklahoma State 32-24

    Two weeks in a row the Longhorns held the lead against a team from Oklahoma, and two weeks in a row, they lost. They have a bye this week. So, at least they won’t lose again.

    4. Iowa State, 4-2, 2-1 (Last week: #5)

    Beat Kansas State 33-20

    If they beat Oklahoma State this weekend in Ames, they still have hopes for the season to get to the conference championship. However, OSU looks like it’s headed for a Bedlam collision course to determine not only the Big 12 results, but the CFP teams as well.

    3. #20 Baylor, 6-1, 3-1 (Last week: #3)

    Beat #19 BYU 38-24

    Future Big 12 conference mate BYU strolled into Waco as a ranked team, thinking the future was as bright as the Baylor Line taking the field. They got a reality check about what lies ahead when they join the conference. The Bears are just waiting for one of the schools from Oklahoma to falter.

    2. #8 Oklahoma State, 6-0, 3-0 (Last week: #2)

    Beat Texas 32-24

    No Poke Choke yet. Is this team for real? It looks like they may be. Having already beaten Baylor and Texas, if they can survive the road trip to Ames (where they are not favored), it may be smooth sailing until they host Bedlam on November 27.

    1. #3 Oklahoma, 7-0,7-0 (Last week: #1)

    Beat TCU 52-31

    Caleb Williams brought a whole new spark to what had been a lackluster performance before he took over as the starter. Patterson said at his luncheon this week that their new QB automatically adds 20+ points to the Sooners' performance. Frogs know first-hand this is true.

    Big 12 Bowl Projections

    Now that the season is at its halfway point, new bowl projections are coming out each week. The KillerFrogs team will start projecting the Big 12 bowl games based upon these Power Rankings.

    Here are this week’s projections, listed in order of bowl selection:

    College Football Playoff

    December 31 – Arlington

    Oklahoma vs Ohio State*

    Allstate Sugar Bowl

    January 1 - New Orleans

    Oklahoma State vs Alabama

    Valero Alamo Bowl

    December 29 – San Antonio

    Baylor vs Arizona State*

    Cheez-It Bowl

    December 29 – Orlando

    Iowa State* vs Clemson*

    Mercari Texas Bowl

    January 4 – Houston

    Texas* vs Auburn*

    AutoZone Liberty Bowl

    December 28 – Memphis

    TCU* vs Tennessee*

    Guaranteed Rate Bowl

    December 28 – Phoenix

    Kansas State* vs Maryland*

    Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

    December 22 – Fort Worth

    Texas Tech* vs Army*

    How do other FanNations rank the Big 12? Check them out here:

    Texas FanNation 

    West Virginia FanNation 

    Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing all ten of the schools currently in the Big 12 Conference.

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

    Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!

    Oklahoma's Caleb Williams (13) throws a pass during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Ou Vs Tcu
    Football

    Big 12 Football Power Rankings: Week 7

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16749231
    Football

    TCU Football vs West Virginia: Opponent's players to watch

    1 hour ago
    Nov 14, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Kendre Miller (33) runs the ball during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
    Football

    Odds: TCU Football vs West Virginia

    2 hours ago
    laurenkellett
    More Sports

    TCU soccer trio earns weekly awards

    Oct 20, 2021
    TCU Women's Golf Team at the Jim West Challenge
    More Sports

    Weekend Wrap-up: How did the other TCU sports team do?

    Oct 20, 2021
    RJ Nembhard jr Photo- ESPN.com
    Basketball

    RJ Nembhard Earns a Two-Way Contract with Cleveland Cavaliers

    Oct 20, 2021
    West Virginia football kneeling
    Football

    West Virginia Releases Depth Chart: Week 8 at TCU

    Oct 20, 2021
    SuperFrog cheers on the TCU Horned Frogs at the Texas Tech football game on October 9, 2021
    Podcast

    The KillerFrogs Podcast Episode 166: A Lack of Effort

    Oct 20, 2021