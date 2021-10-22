Big 12 Football Power Rankings: Week 7

All but one Big 12 team was in action last week. The biggest upset was the surging Cowboys coming from behind in Austin to beat the Longhorns. The conference now has three ranked teams, and Texas is not one of them. Five games are ahead this weekend. Will those outcomes change these rankings much? Stay tuned.

Here is a look at how the Big 12 teams rank after Week 5:

Big 12 Power Rankings

10. Kansas, 1-5, 0-3 (Last week #10)

Lost to Texas Tech 41-14

Whoa! Caleb Williams and the Sooners travel to Lawrence this week. No way Kansas moves out of the basement any time soon. Wake us when basketball starts.

9. West Virginia, 2-4, 0-3 (Last week: #9)

Bye Week

Welcome to The Fort! Frogs fans hope for a strong game versus the Mountaineers. Odds are in the Frogs’ favor.

8. Texas Tech, 5-2, 2-2 (Last week: #8)

Beat Kansas 41-14

Tech did what they were supposed to do last week – beat a bad Kansas team. It was not enough to move them up in the rankings. A win over K-State this weekend might, but no guarantee, vault them up to #7.

7. Kansas State, 3-3, 0-3 (Last week: #7)

Lost to Iowa State 33-20

In the Farmageddeon game last week, Skylar Thompson performed nearly at the same level as Brock Purdy. So, there might be something to look forward to when they travel to Lubbock. Watch out for the tortillas.

6. TCU, 3-3, 1-2 (Last week: #5)

Lost to Oklahoma 52-31

Max Duggan and Quentin Johnston had career days last week in Norman. Problem was, the defense didn’t get off the bus to be able to help them out. Gary Patterson says the injuries are looking better and is optimistic for the rest of the season.

5. Texas, 4-3, 2-2 (Last week: #4)

Lost to Oklahoma State 32-24

Two weeks in a row the Longhorns held the lead against a team from Oklahoma, and two weeks in a row, they lost. They have a bye this week. So, at least they won’t lose again.

4. Iowa State, 4-2, 2-1 (Last week: #5)

Beat Kansas State 33-20

If they beat Oklahoma State this weekend in Ames, they still have hopes for the season to get to the conference championship. However, OSU looks like it’s headed for a Bedlam collision course to determine not only the Big 12 results, but the CFP teams as well.

3. #20 Baylor, 6-1, 3-1 (Last week: #3)

Beat #19 BYU 38-24

Future Big 12 conference mate BYU strolled into Waco as a ranked team, thinking the future was as bright as the Baylor Line taking the field. They got a reality check about what lies ahead when they join the conference. The Bears are just waiting for one of the schools from Oklahoma to falter.

2. #8 Oklahoma State, 6-0, 3-0 (Last week: #2)

Beat Texas 32-24

No Poke Choke yet. Is this team for real? It looks like they may be. Having already beaten Baylor and Texas, if they can survive the road trip to Ames (where they are not favored), it may be smooth sailing until they host Bedlam on November 27.

1. #3 Oklahoma, 7-0,7-0 (Last week: #1)

Beat TCU 52-31

Caleb Williams brought a whole new spark to what had been a lackluster performance before he took over as the starter. Patterson said at his luncheon this week that their new QB automatically adds 20+ points to the Sooners' performance. Frogs know first-hand this is true.

Big 12 Bowl Projections

Now that the season is at its halfway point, new bowl projections are coming out each week. The KillerFrogs team will start projecting the Big 12 bowl games based upon these Power Rankings.

Here are this week’s projections, listed in order of bowl selection:

College Football Playoff

December 31 – Arlington

Oklahoma vs Ohio State*

Allstate Sugar Bowl

January 1 - New Orleans

Oklahoma State vs Alabama

Valero Alamo Bowl

December 29 – San Antonio

Baylor vs Arizona State*

Cheez-It Bowl

December 29 – Orlando

Iowa State* vs Clemson*

Mercari Texas Bowl

January 4 – Houston

Texas* vs Auburn*

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

December 28 – Memphis

TCU* vs Tennessee*

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

December 28 – Phoenix

Kansas State* vs Maryland*

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

December 22 – Fort Worth

Texas Tech* vs Army*

Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing all ten of the schools currently in the Big 12 Conference.

