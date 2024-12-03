Big 12 Week 14 Results: The Big 12 Championship is Decided.
Week 14 of college football has concluded, and the only conference game left is the Big 12 championship game. Iowa State plays Arizona State in the Big 12 Championship.
My final record for the regular season is 108-42, which means I have been right 72% of the time.
Big 12 Week 14 Results
Oklahoma State (3-9, 0-9) at #25 Colorado ( 9-3, 7-2)
Colorado shut out Oklahoma State in their most impressive defensive display of the season. This is a fantastic way to send off star players Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, who each played one of their best games of the season. Sanders threw for 438 with five touchdowns and one interception. He was 34 for 41 and proved he may be the best quarterback in his class, breaking the school's single-season passing record. Hunter caught ten passes for 116 yards and three touchdowns. He had an interception, which makes this his fourth game with a touchdown and an interception. He locked up the Heisman Trophy selection after his fantastic performance.
Colorado wide receiver LaJohntay Wester caught 11 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns. He had a 69-yard catch, the longest play between both teams in the entire game. Wester has 322 career catches between his time at Colorado and Florida Atlantic University, which makes him tied for sixth on the all-time receptions list.
Oklahoma State ended the season on a nine-game losing streak. This marks the Cowboys' first winless conference season since 1994 and head coach Mike Gundy's first losing season since 2005.
Result: Colorado beat Oklahoma State 52-0.
Utah (5-7, 2-7) at UCF (4-8, 2-7)
UCF nearly doubled Utah in yards but had three turnovers and three failed attempts on fourth down. The Utes had no turnovers and two defensive touchdowns. Utah's offense only scored 13 points and converted one two-point conversion. UCF dominated Utah offensively, but Utah's defense stepped up and forced multiple stops on fourth down and turnovers. Utah's defense has been its strength all season and reminds viewers that defenses can win games.
UCF running back RJ Harvey ran for 119 yards and a touchdown in his final game as a Knight. He ran for 1328 yards and 19 touchdowns this season, the third most yards and touchdowns.
Both teams are not bowl-eligible, and their seasons are over.
Result: Utah beat UCF 28-14.
Kansas (5-7, 4-5) at Baylor ( 8-4, 6-3)
Baylor finished the season on a six-game win streak. The Bears had 608 total yards of offense while forcing three turnovers. The Jayhawks' three turnovers were by two players: Jalon Daniels, who had two interceptions, and Tevita Ahoefi-Noa, who fumbled. No team can win if they give up that many yards while having that many turnovers.
Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson threw for 310 yards and four touchdowns. He has played fantastic since their win streak began and has been a significant factor behind it. Baylor had two running backs rush for over 100 yards, Bryson Washington and Dawson Pendergrass. Washington ran for 192 yards and two touchdowns, and Pendergrass rushed for 104 yards. The Bears scored a touchdown on their first three drives and never relented.
Baylor has a bowl game in the future, while Kansas season ends here.
Result: Baylor beat Kansas 45-17.
Texas Tech (8-4, 6-3) vs West Virginia (6-6, 5-4)
This is the first time since 2008 that Texas Tech has won eight regular season games. Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks ran for 188 yards and three touchdowns in his final home game. He had the fifth most rushing yards in the country, even while missing a game, and is the team's all-time rushing leader. Brooks ran for at least 100 yards in every game he played this season and had his season high this week. Red Raiders Behren Morton threw for 351 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Texas Tech receiver Josh Kelly had nine receptions for 150 yards.
The Mountaineers allowed four touchdowns in the second quarter while being shut out. West Virginia finished the season .500 after playing a difficult schedule, and head coach Neal Brown got fired yesterday.
Both teams are bowl-eligible and will play later this month.
Result: Texas Tech beat West Virginia 52-15.
#16 Arizona State ( 10-2, 7-2) at Arizona (4-8, 2-7)
Arizona State destroyed Arizona this week and planted its trident on the 50. This caused a fight, and this activity was seen all over the country this week. ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns while completing 77% of passes. Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo ran for 177 yards and three touchdowns. The Sun Devils were projected to come in last in the conference, and they did the opposite. Arizona State is in first place and is playing in the Big 12 Championship game.
Arizona State will play in the Big 12 Championship game and a bowl game, and Arizona's season is over.
Result: Arizona State beat Arizona 49-7.
TCU at Cincinnati
TCU ended the regular season by winning five of its last six games. Cincinnati lost five straight games after starting the season off 5-2. Cincinnati had three turnovers, including two fumbles in the first half. Cincinnati outgained TCU and had six more first downs than the Horned Frogs. TCU scored 20 points in the first half and was shut out by the Bearcats' defense in the second half.
TCU wide receiver Savion Williams ran for two touchdowns. TCU's offense started performing much better once they started rushing him. Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby threw for 160 yards and an interception while running for 93 yards and a touchdown. The Bearcats started off very hot and trickled down the conference rankings throughout the season, whereas TCU had some blunders along the way but finished the season strong.
TCU is bowl-eligible and will play later this month, and Cincinnati's season is over.
Result: TCU beat Cincinnati 20-13.
#24 Kansas State (8-4, 5-4) at #18 Iowa State ( 10-2, 7-2)
Iowa State's win marks its first 10-win regular season ever. Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht threw for two touchdowns and ran for one. The Wildcats missed a field goal, were safetied, failed to convert on downs twice, and lost two fumbles. Both fumbles left the Wildcats' defense within their own 25-yard line. Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed for 64 yards and had a pitch that was recovered by the other team.
Iowa State's win secured their trip to the Big 12 Championship game. Both teams are bowl-eligible.
Result: Iowa State beat Kansas State 29-21.
Houston (4-8, 3-6) at BYU ( 10-2, 7-2)
BYU Jake Retzlaff led the team in both passing and rushing this week in their final game of the regular season. He ran for two touchdowns and threw for 167 yards. BYU had a scoop-and-score off of an onside kick they attempted. Although BYU has the same record as Arizona State and Iowa State, they will not play in the conference championship game.
Houston scored their first touchdown in three games after quarterback Zeon Chriss ran a three-yard touchdown. Chriss ran for two touchdowns and threw for 156 yards and one interception. Houston ended the season on a three-game losing streak.
Houston will not be playing in a bowl game, and BYU is playing in a bowl game.
Pick: BYU beat Houston 30-18.
