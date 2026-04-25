Buffalo Bills Select TCU LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr in 2026 NFL Draft

It didn’t take long on Day 3 of the NFL Draft for Kaleb Elarms-Orr to hear his name called.

Elarms-Orr, a standout for two seasons with the TCU Horned Frogs, was one of the best linebackers Fort Worth had seen in many seasons. His speed and athleticism jumped off the screen when anyone watched his film. Just about anyone who watched him play in college agreed that he had the talent necessary to play at the next level.

The Buffalo Bills agreed. With the 126th pick in the NFL draft, the Bills selected Elarms-Orr, making him the second Horned Frog taken off the board so far.

The Bills have focused a ton of their draft capital on the defensive side of the ball, with Elarms-Orr being just the latest addition. Both of the team’s Day 2 selections were made with defense in mind, as Clemson edge rusher T.J. Parker was taken with the 35th overall pick, and cornerback Davison Igbinosun was also selected with the 62nd overall pick.

Now that Elarms-Orr is headed to Buffalo, it’ll be his goal — alongside the organization, led by brand-new head coach Joe Brady — to try to break a Super Bowl drought that’s been a storyline for seemingly forever.

Dominant Senior Season Caps College Career

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (3) of TCU practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Elarms-Orr might’ve started his career with the California Golden Bears — his hometown team after growing up just minutes away from Berkeley in Hayward — but he’ll always be remembered as a Horned Frog. The two most memorable seasons of his time in college occurred in Fort Worth, with his breakout senior campaign perhaps being the most noteworthy.

He started every game for the Horned Frogs in 2025, leading the team in total tackles with 130. Eleven of those were tackles for loss, including four sacks. When awards season rolled around, he was a no-doubt, slam-dunk All-Big 12 first-team selection, as well as the Defensive MVP in the Frogs’ 30-27 overtime win over the USC Trojans in the Alamo Bowl.

In total, Elarms-Orr recorded 271 tackles over his college career — 184 of which came while at TCU — with seven sacks. While the stats tell an amazing story, his strong performance at the NFL Scouting Combine turned heads as well. He finished second among linebackers in the 40-yard dash with a time of 4.47 seconds, which just punctuated what was already on tape — he’s an athletic linebacker who can cover vast swaths of the field. The Bills certainly seemed to think he was worth taking a chance on, and Elarms-Orr will want to prove them right.

What's Next for Elarms-Orr and the Bills?

Elarms-Orr joins a Buffalo squad entering a new era under head coach Joe Brady. He will join fellow high-round defensive draft picks T.J. Parker and Davison Igbinosun as the Bills look to rejuvenate their defense. For Elarms-Orr, the immediate goal will be carved out in training camp, where his 4.47 speed - second among all linebackers at the NFL Combine - is expected to make him an immediate contributor on special teams and a developmental threat at linebacker.

Join the Conversation

Horned Frog fans, what do you think of the fit? Can Kaleb Elarms-Orr become a starter in the AFC East, or will his speed be best utilized as a hybrid sub-package defender?

For complete coverage of TCU’s presence in the NFL draft, be sure to check out KillerFrogs.com and TCU Horned Frogs On SI. From breaking news to in-depth analysis, we will have everything you need covered every step of the way.