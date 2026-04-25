Bud Clark is officially off to the NFL.

The Seattle Seahawks selected the former TCU Horned Frogs safety with the 64th pick in the NFL Draft, making him the first Frog to be taken off the board. Clark joins a Seahawks draft class that currently features former Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price, who was picked at No. 32 overall in the first round.

It will be Clark and the Seahawks’ goal to march toward the Super Bowl and repeat as champions — the first time such a feat will have occurred since the Kansas City Chiefs did it in 2023 and 2024. Where Clark will slot into the depth chart is uncertain as of now, but he will most likely be an important depth piece on a team that is looking to contend once again in 2026.

Clark’s departure to the NFL is a major blow to TCU’s secondary, as he was one of the most integral parts of several quality Horned Frogs squads. It was his pick-six against the Michigan Wolverines in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl that helped set the tone for the most consequential victory in TCU football history. Additionally, his ball-hawking abilities were evident throughout his college career, as he recorded 15 interceptions over his six-year tenure in Fort Worth, including two returned for scores.

Clark Was the First Frog Off the Board

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; TCU defensive back Bud Clark (DB33) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There was little doubt coming into the NFL Draft that Clark would be the first Horned Frog off the board. He has also been added to a supreme list of former TCU defensive backs who have been high NFL Draft picks. Other players in that group include Trevon Moehrig, Tre Tomlinson, and Jeff Gladney.

At this point in the college football offseason, it is hard to tell exactly how TCU will fill the large void left by Clark. It will be difficult for any player to match his production via takeaways, but the most important skill set that will be missing is his veteran leadership. Clark’s teammates have raved for seasons about the quality of presence he provided in the locker room. Replacing that will be harder than finding an interception or two throughout the marathon that is the college football season.

More Horned Frogs Await Their NFL Opportunity

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; TCU linebacker Kaleb Elarms--Orr (LB06) runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Several other Horned Frogs remain on draft boards, including wide receiver Eric McAlister (who recently suffered a Jones fracture during position drills at TCU's Pro Day) and linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr. It is not expected that those players will be selected on Day 2 of the draft, but there is little question that Day 3 will see more Frogs being picked up by NFL teams, ready to take their next step in their football careers.

For complete coverage of TCU’s presence in the NFL Draft, be sure to check out KillerFrogs.com and TCU Horned Frogs On SI. From breaking news to in-depth analysis, we will have everything you need covered every step of the way.

Rounds 4-7 of the NFL draft can we watched on ESPN at 11 a.m. central.