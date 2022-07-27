College Football Defense Awards Preview 2022

Award Watch List season is here as the college football season draws nearer. From the Butkus Award for the nation's top linebacker to the Bronco Nagurski Trophy for the FWAA's best defensive player, we've got a rundown on the candidates. Who do we think will take home the hardware?

Bednarik Award & Bronko Nagurski Trophy: Defensive Player of the Year

The Bednarik Award and Bronco Nagurki Trophy are different awards both given to the nation's top defensive player. Since 2012, it's been given to two different players only twice, including last year. The Bednarik is awarded by the Maxwell Football Club while the Nagurski Trophy is voted on by the Football Writers of America Association (FWAA).

Alabama's Will Anderson took the Nagurski Trophy home in 2021 while Georgia's Jordan Davis won the Bednarik. As a sophomore, Anderson racked up a ridiculous 31.5 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks, and now returns as a junior.

While Anderson will draw plenty of attention and double teams from opposing lines, his running mate, Dallas Turner, and the nation's top linebacking corps will force Anderson into one-on-ones. Expect similarly-ridiculous numbers as Anderson looks to become the first repeat Nagurski winner since Pat Fitzgerald in 1995-96.

In total, 85 players were named to the Nagurski Watch List, including TCU's Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. The SEC leads the way with 14 nominees– four from Alabama– followed by the ACC, Big 12, and Big Ten with 10 each.

Winner prediction: Will Anderson, Alabama

Jim Thorpe Award: Best Defensive Back

35 players were named to the Jim Thorpe Award watch list this offseason, including TCU's own Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. All-American candidates like Georgia's Kelee Ringo and Alabama's Eli Ricks also grace the list.

However, Iowa's Riley Moss is in line to be the nation's best defensive back this coming season. He has 10 career interceptions in four seasons– including four last year– and made a surprise move to return to Iowa City for a fifth season. On tap this year for Iowa include the passing attacks of Ohio State and Purdue, where Moss looks to cement his place as the top DB.

Other names to watch for include Florida State's Jammie Robinson and Notre Dame's Brandon Joseph, both players to land on the preseason watch list.

Winner prediction: Riley Moss, Iowa

Butkus Award: Best Linebacker

The Butkus Award– given to the nation's top linebacker– announced 51 players on their 2022 preseason watch list. Among the list are TCU's Dee Winters, All American candidates Henry To’o To’o (Alabama) and Jack Campbell (Iowa).

A strong contender for the award this season, and our pick at KillerFrogs, is Oregon sophomore Noah Sewell. As a COVID Freshman in 2021, Sewell racked up 114 tackles and four sacks on a troubled Oregon defense. He runs alongside RS Freshman Justin Flowe, who returns from a season-ending injury last season.

While players like Will Anderson are listed as linebacker, Sewell is a true Mike backer who conducts the defense from the middle.

Winner prediction: Noah Sewell

