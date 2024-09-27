College Football Tour visits Syracuse and The JMA Wireless Dome
Central New York is highlighted by the city of Syracuse - home of the Syracuse Orange. Since 1980, the football squad has played their games in the only on-campus dome in the FBS. This structure, once the Carrier Dome and now the JMA Dome, is an iconic cathedral of college football known especially for the high decibel levels it conjures. Housing both basketball and football, this stadium has hosted some of the most memorable moments in sports. The venue is instantly recognizable for Syracuse athletics.
Football gamedays swell the campus surrounding the dome with color and sound. The Quad is the epicenter of pregame as fans gather to welcome the team as they deboard their buses and venture towards the dome. The Syracuse University Marching Band assembles on the steps of Hendricks Chapel to provide the soundtrack for the team walk. The sound of “Down the Field” descends the steps and into the hearts off all the onlooking supporters who proudly bleed orange.
Once inside the Dome, it quickly becomes clear why it’s nicknamed “The Loud House.” Fan freneticism reflects off its interior walls and boomerangs back. It’s a level of sound that generates static in the ears, thus cloaking the venue in intimidation. The JMA Dome is a powerful arena that leaves an intense impact.
The spirit squads and Otto the Orange accentuate the scene as festive symbols of Syracuse. Otto has been a beloved symbol of pride on campus since 1980. Two navy blue legs hold up a 10-pound orange sphere topped with a plus-sized Syracuse ball cap. To look at Otto summons a smile, and to watch him spiritedly flail about conjures joy and laughter. He represents the love for Syracuse in these parts.
A special aspect of football gamedays is the ubiquitous nature of the number 44. It was popularized in the 1950s and 1960s when three All-American running backs and College Football Hall of Famers wore 44 on the gridiron. From then on, this number represented greatness, and only a few players wore it since until 2005 when it was retired. Now, the legend of 44 has become part of the Syracuse community as both the campus phone numbers and zip codes start and end with 44 respectively. On gamedays, fans flood the town with apparel emblazoned with the iconic number. 44 is Syracuse culture.
All of these symbols and traditions showcase how the Syracuse spirit spreads far beyond sports snd scoreboards. The town and team are one community highlighted in orange. - a phenomenon that is uniquely college football.
