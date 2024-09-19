Killer Frogs

College Football Tour Visits Northwestern and Martin Stadium

In 1994, Northwestern was recorded as Andrew's 3rd stadium on a quest to experience gameday at all 134 FBS venues. Recently, College Football Tour returned to Evanston for the 47th time - now to see the Wildcats in the temporary Martin Stadium.

Martin Stadium in Evanston, Illinois
Martin Stadium in Evanston, Illinois / College Football Tour
Andrew Bauhs of College Football Tour is a college football superfan. He is on a journey to attend a game at all 134 FBS stadiums. His desire is to have a very immersive experience so he can tell the stories of the traditions, rivalries, mascots, bands, and fans that make each venue unique.

During the 2024 football season, Andrew will share his adventures through descriptions of the gameday experience, complemented by photos and videos. The stadium reviews will provide insight into what makes gameday special at each location. Thus far, he has experienced 109 of the 134 FBS venues.

Earlier this season, he returned to Northwestern University to visit the temporary Martin Stadium.

Two years shy of its 100th birthday, the venerable Ryan Field was torn down to make way for a modern version set to open in 2026. In the meantime, an erector set makeshift venue has emerged along the stunning shores of Lake Michigan. What this temporary home for the Wildcats may lack in looks is easily made up for with its panoramically picturesque view.

Chicago's skyline
Chicago's skyline frames the water in this view from Martin Stadium / College Football Tour

Martin Stadium is home to Northwestern’s soccer and lacrosse teams and it first opened in 2016. The only stands sat on the west side of the field facing east toward the lake. It quickly became recognized as one of the best views offered from a collegiate stadium. When Ryan Field was demolished, news spread about where the ‘Cats would play their home games for two years. Certain Chicago professional venues were entertained, but fan support would take a major hit with the distance from campus.

Northwestern at Martin Stadium
Northwestern battles Duke from Martin Stadium / College Football Tour

As spring dawned, the idea of enhancing Martin Stadium rapidly went from imagination to reality. The temporary stadium rose up in a matter of months and the dream of lakeside football on campus materialized.

Northwestern's Martin Stadium
Fans gather in community areas around Martin Stadium. / College Football Tour

Perhaps the most ingenious aspect of this setup lies just to the south of the stadium. Rows of cabanas outfitted with TVs and access to concessions become an extension of the stadium for those who are unable to acquire tickets. With only 12,000 seats, it’s by far the smallest stadium of the major conferences causing high demand for the low supply. The shoreline tailgating pushes the gameday fanfare beyond the turnstiles. 

Northwestern tailgating
The pregame action continues along the Lake Michigan shoreline. / College Football Tour

These two years will be special in Evanston, and all the pomp and pageantry from Willie the Wildcat to the Northwestern University Marching Band have already transfered nicely to the shore. Lakeside football will lead to a modern masterpiece that will be the proud new home of Wildcat football. The 100th anniversary of Ryan Field will actually be its rebirth. But, for now, this brief pocket of time belongs to the magic of Martin Stadium.

Northwestern Willie Wildcat
Northwestern's Willie the Wildcat / College Football Tour
Northwestern Martin Stadium
Northwestern's Martin Stadium / College Football Tour

Andrew runs College Football Tour, which documents his journey to thoroughly experience gameday at every FBS stadium. A graduate and fan of the University of Wisconsin, his love for TCU emerged from College Football Tour’s visit to Fort Worth in 2021.

