Dear Sonny,

There’s a photo Tony Beblowski took after the Utah game. You’re standing on the field for the alma mater, one arm raised. I keep coming back to it because, for all the talk about how your time at TCU ended, there you were, still standing for the school song.

Right now, most people are going to talk about Sunday’s news. I understand that. There were games TCU should have won, and the last home game was a hard one to walk out of. We’ll be talking about what went wrong for a while. But I think your time at TCU will age well. When enough years have passed for us to see those five seasons together, I believe you’ll be remembered as one of the greatest football coaches in TCU history.

The 2022 Horned Frogs Were Your Team

Sonny Dykes lifts the trophy after TCU beat Michigan 51–45 in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. | Tony Beblowski / KillerFrogs.com

I’ve heard people say you won with someone else’s players. I’ve never thought that gave enough credit to you or to the players who had already been here. Max Duggan, Quentin Johnston, Steve Avila, Kendre Miller and Dee Winters helped make that season what it was. They’d also been part of a program that went 5–7 the year before. Then a new staff came in, new teammates showed up, and together they went 12–0 in the regular season. How those pieces came together is a big part of the story.

Your staff brought in 14 transfers for that first season. Center Alan Ali followed you from SMU and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors. Cornerback Josh Newton came from Louisiana-Monroe and made the first team, too. Johnny Hodges came from Navy, led the team in tackles and was named the Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year. Mark Perry came from Colorado, Jared Wiley from Texas and Emani Bailey from Louisiana. Freshman Damonic Williams started every game on the defensive line. Those were consequential additions, and our coverage of that first transfer class is worth revisiting with the benefit of knowing what came next.

You kept Paul Gonzales, Malcolm Kelly and Doug Meacham on staff. You brought Garrett Riley over from SMU to run the offense and hired Joe Gillespie to run the defense. Riley won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach, and Duggan finished second in the Heisman voting. A team picked seventh in the Big 12 ended up playing for the national championship. That was your team, Sonny. The players who stayed and the ones you brought in earned that together.

The Games We’ll Still Talk About

Bazooka. I think about Griffin Kell’s kick at Baylor . No timeouts. The field goal unit running onto the field. A 40-yarder as time expired to win 29–28. Then came the Fiesta Bowl against Michigan . Bud Clark and Dee Winters each took an interception back for a touchdown. Johnston went 76 yards for another. TCU won 51–45, and there you were on the podium holding up the trophy. I still love looking at that photo.

And there were moments after 2022 that deserve their own place in the story. Josh Hoover threw four touchdown passes as TCU beat Louisiana in the New Mexico Bowl, breaking the school’s single-season passing yards record that afternoon. The next year, the Frogs brought the Iron Skillet back in the final scheduled meeting with SMU. Then, in the Alamo Bowl, Ken Seals got the ball to Jeremy Payne on third-and-20 in overtime , and somehow Payne made it all the way to the end zone. Two straight nine-win seasons. Two bowl wins. And a few more games we’ll be making our kids watch on YouTube years from now.

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TCU players celebrate with the Iron Skillet after beating SMU on Sept. 20, 2025, at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Tony Beblowski / KillerFrogs.com

TCU running back Jeremy Payne (26) celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning touchdown against USC in overtime at the 2025 Alamo Bowl. | Tony Beblowski / KillerFrogs.com

What You and Kate Gave TCU

There’s something I especially want people to remember. In 2024, you and Kate gave $1 million to TCU Athletics . Part of that gift honored former TCU offensive lineman Jamal Powell through the football performance center’s weight room. The other part established an endowment in Shirley Enis’ name to support women’s athletics at TCU.

That part matters to me. I care about what happens on Saturdays at the Carter, and I care about the women who compete for TCU. You and Kate put your own money behind those athletes. Some of the women who will benefit from that gift were still little girls when you stood on that podium in Glendale. They’ll have their own moments here, and your family will have helped make them possible.

Years from now, I hope we’ll tell the whole story of your time at TCU. I think we’ll spend a little less time on the Sunday it ended and a little more time on the night we watched the Horned Frogs beat Michigan. I know I’ll remember the trophy. I’ll remember the kick in Waco. And I’ll remember you standing for the alma mater after that last home game.

Sonny, I still remember that first radio show at Railhead. There’s a group of us who always sit right up front, and that very first night, you and Kate picked up the check for our whole table. Dinner, drinks, all of it. You didn’t have to do that. You just did. And then, week after week, for years, there you both were. That dinner was one of my first glimpses of the two of you together, and it’s stuck with me because it was so you. You were generous, you made people feel welcome, and you had a way of letting us know you appreciated us being there. We appreciated being there with you, too.

Thank you Horned Frog Nation pic.twitter.com/WTqvlc6FcT — Sonny Dykes (@CoachSonnyDykes) November 24, 2026

Thank you, Sonny. And thank you, Kate.

And to your kids, I hope you’re proud of your dad. In life, people remember how you treated them, especially in the little moments when you didn’t have to do a thing. I’ll remember how your dad treated us.

Go Frogs,

Ryann