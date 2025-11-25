Does TCU Have the Best Linebacker in the Big 12?
In the midst of a season full of ups and downs, one TCU Horned Frog has stood out unlike any other. Now in his second season in Fort Worth, senior linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr has turned heads with his gritty, relentless style of play.
After three seasons at the University of California, Berkeley, Elarms-Orr transferred to TCU ahead of the 2024 season. Despite not starting a single game, he played in all 13 contests and finished with the sixth-most tackles (54) on the team. After the departure of linebacker Johnny Hodges, who was recently signed by the Winnipeg Bombers of the Canadian Football League, Elarms-Orr has significantly stepped up into a larger role.
Even bigger than his effectiveness on the field is his leadership. Alongside the likes of Bud Clark, Devean Deal, and Namdi Obiazor, Elarms-Orr has helped this TCU defense mature and grow week after week.
With the recent woes, his leadership has been needed more than ever. Following the win against the Cougars, he said, “I’m just happy we got out with that win, and I’m super proud of everybody.”
Now in his second season with the Horned Frogs, he leads the Big 12 in tackles (114). He is also tied-ninth in sacks (4) and tackles for loss (9.5). Earlier this year, Elarms-Orr was tabbed Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after making 16 tackles against Baylor and Shrine Bowl Breakout Star of the Week for his performance against West Virginia.
His 15 tackles on Saturday against No. 23 Houston mark the fifth time this season he has amassed double-digit tackles in a game. He previously had 10-plus tackles against Arizona State (13), Baylor (16), West Virginia (16), and Iowa State (12). While Elarms-Orr has had a season to remember, it hasn’t come without its struggles for the program.
Elarms-Orr said, “We played really good tonight. The way we prepare week in and week out, we strain in practice, and we know if you do it in practice, it’s going to show up in the games.”
What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?
The TCU Horned Frogs (7-4, 4-4 Big 12) will head home to host the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-4, 5-3 Big 12) at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 29. It will be the final game of the regular season as TCU looks to finish over .500 in conference play.
Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on FOX.