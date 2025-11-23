Killer Frogs

TCU Kickoff Time and TV Schedule Announced Against Cincinnati

The Horned Frogs will close out the regular season with an afternoon game against the Bearcats at home.

Ian Napetian

Nov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; A view of the stadium and the field and the fans during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Iowa State Cyclones at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The TCU Horned Frogs (7-4, 4-4 Big 12) will close out the regular season at Amon G. Carter Stadium when the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-4, 5-3) roll into town on Saturday, Nov. 29. As announced by the Big 12 on Sunday, kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on FOX.

The Bearcats, most recently, lost to the No. 11 BYU Cougars 26-14. The Bearcats began the season with a loss to Nebraska before going on to win their next seven games to be ranked No. 16 in the nation. Cincinnati then suffered back-to-back losses to No. 24 Utah and an unranked Arizona Wildcats team.

The history between TCU and Cincinnati remains short, with just four games played between the two programs. Their matchup in late November will mark just the fifth all-time meeting, as the teams are tied with a 2-2 record against each other. In their first contest, the Bearcats edged the Frogs in a 36-29 overtime win in the 2002 season. TCU then dominated to a 43-10 victory in 2003 before Cincinnati took the game in 2004.

The most recent matchup came last year when the Frogs beat the Bearcats 20-13 in Ohio. It was the final game of the regular season as well, in which TCU edged out a win in a snowy Nippert Stadium. Josh Hoover threw for 213 yards as Savion Williams found the end zone with a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Cincinnati, though, is 2-1 on the road this season, with at Kansas and Oklahoma State. They have suffered a road loss to Utah and a neutral site loss to Nebraska at Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

2025 Schedule: TCU Football

Sept. 1 at North Carolina (W, 48-14)
Sept. 13 v. Abilene Christian (W, 42-21)
Sept. 20 v. SMU (W, 35-24)
Sept. 27 at Arizona State* (L, 27-24)
Oct. 4 v. Colorado* | (W, 35-21)
Oct. 11 at Kansas State* | (L, 41-28)
Oct. 18 v. Baylor* | (W, 42-36)
Oct. 25 at West Virginia* | (W, 23-17)
Nov. 8 v. Iowa State* | (L, 20-17)
Nov. 15 at BYU* | (L, 44-13)
Nov. 22 at Houston* | (W, 17-14)
Nov. 29 v. Cincinnati* | 2:30 p.m. CT on FOX

What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?

After a hard-fought win over the Houston Cougars, Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs will turn their focus to the Cincinnati Bearcats. Kickoff is set for Saturday, Nov. 29, at 2:30 p.m. CT from Amon G. Carter Stadium. The game will be televised on FOX.

