Finding A Rhythm - What Did We Learn From TCU Football In Week Three
Welcome back to another edition of What Did We Learn. With the return of the football season, my weekly article begins, a two-year-long tradition now. At the end of every weekend, I release my weekly "what did we learn"—an opinionated editorial detailing what Frog fans can take away from the week before that might not appear in the box score.
Finally, after another week of waiting, TCU Horned Frog fans finally got to see their team return to the gridiron—for the home opener, nonetheless. It resulted in a 42-21 point win over FCS opponent Abilene Christian, after a dominant performance from the offense.
Still, my mentions on X were flooded with people raising concerns over the defense and their struggles in the second half of the season. I understand that they allowed 21 points to an FCS opponent, but the Frogs are 2-0 regardless.
Find A Pattern
The Horned Frogs' entire 2025 season has been odd to start, and that comes from head coach Sonny Dykes himself. I asked him about their schedule and how some teams had already played their fourth game of the season, while his team had just finished their second game.
He agreed it was odd and that it was tough to find a rhythm, get used to game weeks, and be mentally prepared for a game. That point gets amplified even more in a game like this, where Josh Hoover orchestrated touchdown drives on all six possessions for which he was at the helm of the offense.
I bring that point up because Hoover was taken out, and Ken Seals took over on offense, with 11:06 to go in the game. The Frogs' quarterback played four seconds of the fourth quarter. If you agree that when the starting quarterback comes out, the game is effectively over, and coaches are getting other players reps, then why is that same leeway not given to the defense?
Yes, Dykes even said yesterday he did not believe they played well in the secondary, and it does strike some fear into what could happen the rest of the season against Big 12 offenses and even SMU next week. The defense had allowed 15 points when Hoover was taken out. They looked good in the first half, pitching a shutout.
Then, it fell apart in the second half, allowing a touchdown on the opening drive, a field goal, and two more touchdowns to end the game. They didn't look the same, and they didn't have the same rhythm or intensity in the first half. Being able to establish that is the difference this season, and now that they are entering the hardest part of the schedule, they have to adjust it quickly.