Expectations vs. Reality - What Did We Learn From TCU Football In Week One?
Week one has finally ended, after the grueling off-season, the TCU Horned Frogs finally took the field to begin their 2025 campaign, and they didn't disappoint. They absolutely dominated the Bill Belichick led Tar Heels, winning 48-14, winning in every phase of the game.
With the return of the football season, begins my weekly article, a two year long tradition now, where at the end of every weekend, I release my weekly "what did we learn". An opinionated editorial, detailing what Frog fans can takeaway from the week before, that might not show up in the box score.
With that baseline set, what did we learn from the week one dominant win?
Expectations vs. Performance
I've talked about it all off-season, that the 2025 campaign felt different. The energy from the spring, the maturity in fall camp, the continuity from the coaching staff, all factors that could culminate into a season built on high expectations. Week one, as it has been in previous seasons, would be the barometer for what the rest of year outlook would be. New coach, eyes of the world upon them, unknown schemes, all things that give Frog fans PTSD.
Sonny Dykes though, didn't mind this time. He talked about it before, and talked about it again after the game, he, and for lesser extent the team, were not ready for the 2023 opener against Colorado. Not this time though, they played with fire. They had a chip on their shoulder that they used to catapult their team into the spotlight. Typically, when they eyes of the world were upon them, they wouldn't perform, they seemingly froze.
The Tar Heels came out firing, instantly sending Frog fans into worry, dominated by a rushing attack the first drive, allowing over 11 yards of offense per play in route to a 7-0 deficit. It seemed as if nothing changed from last season. Then, the play script was over. Avalos made adjustments, freshman All-American Zach Chapman picked up where he left off, the secondary allowed only two catches the rest of the half.
Those were expected though, the defense was expected to take the jump, they had expectations and a bar to get over, but the offensive line didn't. They came into the season as the wild card for performance in 2025, knowing the team would only go as far as they pushed them. They delivered though, and not just for themsleves, but for newcomer Kevorian Barnes as well, giving the Frogs their first 100-yard rusher since 2023.
More importantly than that, they looked confident in all aspects of the game. Double pulling guards worked because Coltin Deery at center knew his job, Ryan Hughes and Ben Taylor-Whitfield looked comfortable on the wings, Cade Bennett was who he was promised to be. Now, a group who had wildly varying expectations coming into the season, has set a baseline for what they can be in 2025.
That was kind of the theme in week one, establishing a mark relative to your groups pre-season expectations, and then shatter them to set new ones for week three. From every aspect of the game, including special teams, the understanding of what can be achieved this season only grows, and with that, so should the confidence level in the 2025 roster.