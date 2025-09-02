Killer Frogs

Expectations vs. Reality - What Did We Learn From TCU Football In Week One?

The Frogs dominated North Carolina, but besides excitement, what can fans takeaway from the game?

JD Andress

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes after the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes after the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Week one has finally ended, after the grueling off-season, the TCU Horned Frogs finally took the field to begin their 2025 campaign, and they didn't disappoint. They absolutely dominated the Bill Belichick led Tar Heels, winning 48-14, winning in every phase of the game.

With the return of the football season, begins my weekly article, a two year long tradition now, where at the end of every weekend, I release my weekly "what did we learn". An opinionated editorial, detailing what Frog fans can takeaway from the week before, that might not show up in the box score.

With that baseline set, what did we learn from the week one dominant win?

Expectations vs. Performance

DJ Rogers, TCU Horned Frogs
Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; TCU Horned Frogs tight end DJ Rogers (0) catches a touchdown pass as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (21) defends in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

I've talked about it all off-season, that the 2025 campaign felt different. The energy from the spring, the maturity in fall camp, the continuity from the coaching staff, all factors that could culminate into a season built on high expectations. Week one, as it has been in previous seasons, would be the barometer for what the rest of year outlook would be. New coach, eyes of the world upon them, unknown schemes, all things that give Frog fans PTSD.

Sonny Dykes though, didn't mind this time. He talked about it before, and talked about it again after the game, he, and for lesser extent the team, were not ready for the 2023 opener against Colorado. Not this time though, they played with fire. They had a chip on their shoulder that they used to catapult their team into the spotlight. Typically, when they eyes of the world were upon them, they wouldn't perform, they seemingly froze.

The Tar Heels came out firing, instantly sending Frog fans into worry, dominated by a rushing attack the first drive, allowing over 11 yards of offense per play in route to a 7-0 deficit. It seemed as if nothing changed from last season. Then, the play script was over. Avalos made adjustments, freshman All-American Zach Chapman picked up where he left off, the secondary allowed only two catches the rest of the half.

Those were expected though, the defense was expected to take the jump, they had expectations and a bar to get over, but the offensive line didn't. They came into the season as the wild card for performance in 2025, knowing the team would only go as far as they pushed them. They delivered though, and not just for themsleves, but for newcomer Kevorian Barnes as well, giving the Frogs their first 100-yard rusher since 2023.

More importantly than that, they looked confident in all aspects of the game. Double pulling guards worked because Coltin Deery at center knew his job, Ryan Hughes and Ben Taylor-Whitfield looked comfortable on the wings, Cade Bennett was who he was promised to be. Now, a group who had wildly varying expectations coming into the season, has set a baseline for what they can be in 2025.

That was kind of the theme in week one, establishing a mark relative to your groups pre-season expectations, and then shatter them to set new ones for week three. From every aspect of the game, including special teams, the understanding of what can be achieved this season only grows, and with that, so should the confidence level in the 2025 roster.

Recommended Article

feed

Published
JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

JD is the voice of TCU On SI. He is the writer of the weekly “What Did We Learn” article on football, basketball, and baseball. He covers all things football, MBB, WBB, Baseball, Equestrian and Rifle. JD hosts many of TCU ON SI’s podcasts, including host of “The Bullpen” (baseball), co-host of “Splash Pad” (women’s basketball), co-host of “Gridiron Frogs” (football), and co-host of “Campus Tour” (multiple sports). Stay up to date by following him on X. Fight em’ till Hell Freezes over and then fight em’ on the ice.

Home/Football