TCU vs. Abilene Christian Football Halftime Update
TCU leads Abilene Christian 28-0 at halftime.
The Horned Frogs lost the toss and started with the ball on their own 12 yard line. That seemed to be their lowest point of the half.
Sonny Dykes' squad went on an 88-yard drive that ended in a Chase Curtis 11-yard touchdown up the seam. That was not without the help of a Josh Hoover deep ball to Joseph Manjack IV for 44 yards on the drive.
The Frogs would then force a punt, getting the ball back at their own 23-yard line. Hoover would again make it look easy leading a 77-yard touchdown drive. The touchdown pass was caught by true freshman Ed Small, his second reception of the drive and his career. It is a highlight worth watching.
After yet another forced punt for the Frogs, they would get the ball back as the quarter expired. At the end of 15 minutes, TCU led ACU 14-0.
Not even two minutes into the second quarter, the Frogs would score another touchdown, a one-yard run by Trent Battle. That is the senior running back's second touchdown of the season.
After a Wildcat drive that spanned 8:21 in game time, a missed field goal gave TCU the ball back. The Frogs would do what they had done the whole half and score another touchdown.
Josh Hoover threw his fourth touchdown pass of the night with a 15-yard strike. It was his second to Ed Small, who after no receptions in his first game at North Carolina, the true freshman totaled five in the first half in the Frogs' home opener.
The Wildcats would get the ball back for one more possession that would lead to another missed field goal. After a Josh Hoover kneel down, TCU would go into half up 28-0.
Everything that could go right seems to have gone right for the Frogs barring two injuries. Kevorian Barnes and right tackle, Ben Taylor-Whitfield went out with injuries and did not return.
The Frogs will spend most of the second half aiming to stay healthy ahead of next week's matchup hosting SMU for the Iron Skillet.
Notable TCU Notable First Half Player Stats
Josh Hoover: 15-18 passing, 217 yards, three touchdowns
Ed Small: Five receptions, 44 receiving yards, two touchdowns
Joseph Manjack IV: Two receptions, 59 receiving yards
Kevorian Barnes: 10 carries, 43 rushing yards
Namdi Obiazor: Six total tackles, one sack
