A Flying Start in Provo Can Flush First Quarter Woes
If it feels that TCU has struggled to start fast in recent games, you’re right. The Horned Frogs, in fact, have not scored in the first quarter in four of the last five games. Outside of scoring 10 points in the opening quarter against West Virginia, they fell behind to Colorado, Kansas State, Baylor, and Iowa State.
It has been an ongoing problem for the TCU offense that is looking to change the momentum heading into a Big 12 bout with No. 12 BYU. Another road matchup, this time in Provo, UT, will be another daunting task for TCU, which is 2-2 on the road and 1-2 in conference road games. Not to mention, the Frogs have simply not played fundamental football that has allowed them to win games. From slow starts to ball security and special teams woes, the Frogs aren’t playing good enough football.
In his midweek press conference on Tuesday, head coach Sonny Dykes said, “If we don’t turn the football over, we’re going to have a chance against any team we play. We coach it as hard as we can. The players are aware of it. We do all kinds of things to ensure ball security.”
The key to a successful football game against BYU? Well, it all starts at the start. “You just have to settle in more quickly than we have offensively,” Dykes said. “We’ve got to do a better job early in the game of stringing some plays together.”
Finding a rhythm among running backs and getting quick, early completions to the wide receivers is a necessity, especially working in guys like Eric McAlister and Jordan Dwyer early and often. This is a physical and smart Cougars defense that will have an unmatched homefield advantage.
TCU quarterback Josh Hoover discussed the Frogs’ first-quarter struggles and how the team is looking to get back on track after a frustrating loss to Iowa State. He said, “It starts with practice, our preparation, and urgency. That’s something we’re focused on this week–being completely ready and tuned up from the jump and not wasting drives.”
For Hoover, it will be the first time he faces BYU since making his first career start for the Horned Frogs back in the 2023 season. It was a monumental 44-11 win for TCU, which saw Hoover throw 439 yards and four touchdowns. In Tuesday’s press conference, he reminisced about his first career start, saying, “Man, I have great memories from that day. It was such a great day to provide a little bit of spark for our team and get a big win.”
What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?
The TCU Horned Frogs (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) will travel to Provo, UT, to take on the No. 12 BYU Cougars (8-1, 5-1 Big 12). Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.