Is There an Internal Answer to TCU Football’s Woes?
There is no doubt that TCU is a talented team, but finding success on the gridiron has been hard to come by consistently. From ball security and running woes to discipline penalties and special teams inefficiency, TCU has not been fundamentally sound in any of the three phases of the game.
Two weeks ago, after a tight win in Morgantown against West Virginia, the feeling inside the TCU locker room was optimistic. It was the idea of playing meaningful football in November, and while the schedule proved difficult on paper, the Frogs controlled their own destiny. But after a disappointing performance against Iowa State, the Frogs' ceiling for the season might just be as high as a mid-tier bowl game.
Offensive Woes:
One of the biggest letdowns for TCU this season has been the rushing game. It ranks 15th in the Big 12, just ahead of the last-place Colorado Buffaloes. The Frogs have 1,105 rushing yards (15th) and average 122.8 yards per game (15th) and 3.9 yards per carry (14th). Unable to run the football efficiently, the Frogs' offense becomes one-dimensional and severely dependent on Josh Hoover and the passing game.
While Hoover is a strong passer in his own right, the turnovers have been detrimental. What comes with a high-octane passing game are the turnovers. TCU’s nine interceptions are the second-most in the Big 12. The only positive takeaway for the Frogs is their turnover margin of +5. Although in Big 12 contests, it is just +1.
The Frogs have committed 10 turnovers in conference play. Here is why they say when it rains, it pours–TCU has turned the ball over three or more times in three Big 12 games, against Arizona State, Kansas State, and Iowa State.
Penalties and Special Teams:
TCU is the 6th most penalized team in the Big 12 with 60 penalties against them. On top of that, the Frogs surrender 62.8 penalty yards per game, which is the 3rd most in the conference. While the penalties have been problematic, so has the special teams unit.
The Frogs took a big hit when kicker Kyle Lemmerman was ruled out indefinitely with an injury earlier this season. That forced TCU to turn to redshirt freshman Nate McCashland. He appeared in seven games last season, solely handling kickoff duties, but earned Big 12 Special Team Player of the Week for his performance against West Virginia. McCashland, though, has put the Frogs in a tough spot with his kicking performances.
TCU is 7-of-10 on field goals this season. The team’s 70% success rate ranks 14th in the conference. Not being consistent from field goal range has also forced the TCU offense to go for it on 4th down. When it comes to 4th down conversion, the Frogs are 11-of-18 (61.1%). That is 7th in the conference.
Turning the focus to the punting game, Ethan Craw has undoubtedly struggled. The Frogs' net yardage per punt is 36.4 yards, which ranks 14th. If TCU cannot win the field position game, they will continue to struggle as they have for much of the season.
So, Is There an Internal Answer?
It depends. If being a fundamentally sound team comes down to coaching, the Frogs might need to explore the next possibilities. When teams do well and have success, the coaching staff deserves the plaudits. But, as a double-edged sword, the coaching staff also gets the brunt of the negativity when their team fails to perform.
With three games remaining in the regular season, one thing is clear–everyone is playing and coaching for their jobs.