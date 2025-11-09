A Dejected Sonny Dykes Answers for the Frogs’ Abhorrent Loss to Iowa State
There’s not much to say following a loss of that nature. That was essentially the case in Saturday’s postgame press conference. After an insufferable defeat to Iowa State (6-4, 3-4 Big 12), Sonny Dykes discussed where it all went wrong for TCU (6-3, 3-3 Big 12).
Critical of Special Teams:
Dykes did not mince his words when speaking about where the game went astray. Obviously, various aspects of the ballgame led to the Frogs’ demise, but special teams was simply not good enough. He said, “You can’t win football games when you give up a punt return for a touchdown. You’re just not going to win it when you miss a short field goal. Bottom line. That’s the difference in the ballgame.”
Against a team like Iowa State, all the Frogs needed to do was not surrender chunk plays. An injury-ridden, depleted team like the Cyclones was looking to capitalize on a big play opportunity, and they did exactly that.
Costly Turnovers:
TCU has struggled with turnovers this season, and it has come back to cost them. Against the Cyclones, a pair of interceptions from Josh Hoover and a crucial fumble by Jeremy Payne as he ran into the red zone brought a halt to the Frogs’ opportunities on offense.
Hoover was wearing a glove on his right hand following speculation earlier in the week that the quarterback had undergone surgery over the bye. Dykes said, “I thought we started executing and playing better in the second half. Josh threw two interceptions–I’m not sure either one of them was on him.”
In response to the glove? Well, Dykes kept it short. “He got a little bit banged up last week and felt like his grip might be affected a little bit, so he wore a glove today. It’s not that big of a deal,” he said.
What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?
TCU will look to regroup ahead of a tough test in Provo, Utah, next Saturday against the BYU Cougars (8-1, 5-1 Big 12). The Cougars just suffered their first defeat of the season after an ugly performance in Lubbock against Texas Tech (9-1, 6-1 Big 12). With hopes of anything greater than a bowl appearance diminished, it will be a telling test of this TCU Football team’s mindset for the rest of the season.
Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 15, at 9:30 p.m. CT from LaVell Edwards Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.