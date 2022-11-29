Football Poll Watching Week 14: Frogs Move Up To No. 3

The TCU Horned Frogs (12-0, 9-0) moved up to the No. 3 spot in both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll this week. It's the highest the Frogs have been ranked since Week 6 of the 2015 season.

On Saturday, the Frogs took care of business, defeating Iowa State 62-14 in the last game of the regular season. TCU is 12-0 for the third time in program history, and the first since 2010 when it finished 13-0 with a win in the Rose Bowl. TCU will now face Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game. The game will be played on Saturday, December 3 at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and can be seen on ABC.

In Week 13, then-No. 3 Michigan beat No. 2 Ohio State, giving the Buckeyes its first loss of the season. Texas A&M defeated LSU. And South Carolina, for the second consecutive week, eliminated a team from the CFP conversation with a win over Clemson. This allowed for Michigan, TCU, USC, and others to move up inside the Top 10, including K-State which is now No. 10 in the Coaches Poll. The Wildcats come in at No. 13 in the AP Top 25. Texas comes in at No. 21 in both polls and is the only other Big 12 school in the Top 25.

(All rankings listed above are based on the AP Top 25, not the College Football Playoff committee's rankings).

Here are the highlights from both the AP Top 25 poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25

1 - Georgia (12-0), no change

2 - Michigan (12-0), up 1

3 - TCU (12-0), up 1

4 - USC (11-1), up 1

5 - Ohio State (11-1), down 3

6 - Alabama (10-2), up 2

7 - Tennessee (10-2), up 2

8 - Penn State (10-2), up 3

9 - Washington (10-2), up 3

10 - Clemson (10-2), down 3

13 - Kansas State (9-3), up 2

21 - Texas (8-4), up 3

22 - UCF (9-3), up 3

23 - UTSA (10-2), previously not ranked

Dropped from the rankings: Ole Miss (#20), Cincinnati (#21), Coastal Carolina (#23)

Big 12 schools receiving votes - none

AFCA Coaches Poll

1 - Georgia (12-0), no change

2 - Michigan (12-0), up 1

3 - TCU (12-0), up 1

4 - USC (11-1), up 1

5 - Ohio State (11-1), down 3

6 - Alabama (10-2), up 1

7 - Penn State (10-2), up 3

8 - Tennessee (10-2), up 3

9 - Washington (10-2), up 3

10 - Kansas State (9-3), up 3

21 - Texas (8-4), up 3

23 - UCF (9-3), up 3

24 - UTSA (10-2), up 1

Dropped from the rankings: Ole Miss (#19), Cincinnati (#21), Coastal Carolina (#23)

Big 12 schools receiving votes - none

