Skip to main content

Football Poll Watching Week 14: Frogs Move Up To No. 3

Losses by Ohio State, LSU, and Clemson led to lots of movement in the Top 10, including TCU now at No. 3 in both polls.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The TCU Horned Frogs (12-0, 9-0) moved up to the No. 3 spot in both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll this week. It's the highest the Frogs have been ranked since Week 6 of the 2015 season. 

On Saturday, the Frogs took care of business, defeating Iowa State 62-14 in the last game of the regular season. TCU is 12-0 for the third time in program history, and the first since 2010 when it finished 13-0 with a win in the Rose Bowl. TCU will now face Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game. The game will be played on Saturday, December 3 at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and can be seen on ABC. 

In Week 13, then-No. 3 Michigan beat No. 2 Ohio State, giving the Buckeyes its first loss of the season. Texas A&M defeated LSU. And South Carolina, for the second consecutive week, eliminated a team from the CFP conversation with a win over Clemson. This allowed for Michigan, TCU, USC, and others to move up inside the Top 10, including K-State which is now No. 10 in the Coaches Poll. The Wildcats come in at No. 13 in the AP Top 25. Texas comes in at No. 21 in both polls and is the only other Big 12 school in the Top 25.

(All rankings listed above are based on the AP Top 25, not the College Football Playoff committee's rankings).

Here are the highlights from both the AP Top 25 poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25

1 - Georgia (12-0), no change

2 - Michigan (12-0), up 1

3 - TCU (12-0), up 1

4 - USC (11-1), up 1

5 - Ohio State (11-1), down 3

6 - Alabama (10-2), up 2

7 - Tennessee (10-2), up 2

8 - Penn State (10-2), up 3

9 - Washington (10-2), up 3

10 - Clemson (10-2), down 3

13 - Kansas State (9-3), up 2

21 - Texas (8-4), up 3

22 - UCF (9-3), up 3

23 - UTSA (10-2), previously not ranked

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Dropped from the rankings: Ole Miss (#20), Cincinnati (#21), Coastal Carolina (#23)

Big 12 schools receiving votes - none

AFCA Coaches Poll

1 - Georgia (12-0), no change

2 - Michigan (12-0), up 1

3 - TCU (12-0), up 1

4 - USC (11-1), up 1

5 - Ohio State (11-1), down 3

6 - Alabama (10-2), up 1

7 - Penn State (10-2), up 3

8 - Tennessee (10-2), up 3

9 - Washington (10-2), up 3

10 - Kansas State (9-3), up 3

21 - Texas (8-4), up 3

23 - UCF (9-3), up 3

24 - UTSA (10-2), up 1

Dropped from the rankings: Ole Miss (#19), Cincinnati (#21), Coastal Carolina (#23)

Big 12 schools receiving votes - none

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

In This Article (1)

TCU Horned Frogs
TCU Horned Frogs

Nov 17, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward JaKobe Coles (21) shoots over Louisiana Monroe Warhawks forward Victor Bafutto (14) during the second half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.
Basketball

Men's Basketball Poll Watching Week 4: Frogs Still On Outside Looking In

By Barry Lewis
USATSI_19284231
Football

Big 12 Championship Game Lookahead: TCU Vs. Kansas State

By Brett Gibbons
Nov 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) high fives fans as he leaves the field following a game against the Iowa State Cyclones during second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. TCU won 62-14. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Football

The Screwed Tape Letters: More Like It

By Tyler Brown
College Football Tour's Andrew Bauhs at TCU's Frog Horn
Podcast

WATCH! Underrated Game Days | College Football Featured Podcast

By Brett Gibbons
USATSI_13871968
Football

College Football Bowl Season 2022-23: Every Matchup, Location, TV, and More

By Brett Gibbons
Kansas State junior running back Deuce Vaughn (22) gains yards on a play during the first quarter of Saturday's Sunflower Showdown against Kansas at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Football

Big 12 Football Week 13: K-State Locks Up Championship Appearance

By Barry Lewis
USATSI_19509677
Football

TCU Football: Horned Frogs Cap off Perfect Regular Season with Dominant Win Over Iowa State

By Zion Trammell
Nov 19, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) is sacked by TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Johnny Hodges (57) and defensive lineman Dylan Horton (98) during the second quarter at McLane Stadium.
Football

TCU Football vs. Iowa State: Live Game Day Thread

By Barry Lewis